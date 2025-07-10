'My body has changed. I have to keep on top of stuff' - Furlong

FOUR APPEARANCES IN the space of two-and-a-half weeks is a run that Tadhg Furlong could only imagine earlier this season.

With calf and hamstring issues affecting him, the Wexford native managed just eight games for Leinster all season, as well as only one for Ireland. “A fractured enough season,” as Furlong himself puts it.

There were fears in some quarters that he wouldn’t make this tour at all, but Furlong is now in pole position to start at tighthead in the first Test against the Wallabies in two weekends.

He was the Tadhg Furlong that Irish fans know and love last night in Canberra, carrying strongly, hitting hard in the tackle, clearing out rucks aggressively, and providing world-class solidity at the scrum and lineout.

As he stands in a cramped tunnel under the Gio Stadium after the Lions’ 36-24 win, Furlong says he has reached a place of understanding with his body.

“My body has changed,” says the 32-year-old. “I have to keep on top of stuff to stay on the pitch. So what do I actually need to do in a week to get out there on a Saturday and play? What’s really important for me? I have to really boil that down further again.”

Taking care of your body is pushed to extremes on a Lions tour.

“Your week gets ripped apart,” says Furlong. “You’re thrown out there. Your body might be a little bit sore. You’re playing two games a week. You’re travelling. You’ve no downtime. And you’re just thrown out there and you have to perform.

Furlong in the Lions changing room in Canberra. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“You learn a lot about yourself. I’m saying that to the young lads. I think they learn a lot about themselves coming off the back of the first Lions tour.”

Furlong went through that learning process on the 2017 tour of New Zealand. He was 24 at the time and had only 16 caps for Ireland when Warren Gatland named him in the squad.

But Furlong went on to be the starting tighthead in all three Tests, then did the same on the 2021 tour of South Africa.

“Once you get to two years out, this thing goes into your head,” says Furlong of being on a third tour. “I suppose I was very young in the first one. I didn’t take a whole lot in. I had a quick rise to it. I didn’t know a whole lot about myself or rugby and how to perform.

“It’s not that I didn’t enjoy it, I found it stressful the whole time because you’re coming up against New Zealand scrums but you’re trying to get into the Test team, and I always thought if I go on another one it would be great.

“To go on a third one is an absolute bonus. I suppose it’s something you look on now and you realise how privileged you are. You take everything in. It’s an unbelievable thing and I’m delighted to be part of it.”

That experience means Furlong feels an understandable sense of responsibility to have a good influence on the younger players in this squad.

Furlong is also an astute reader of the game and he doesn’t feel the Lions are where they want to be with their performance levels just yet.

Most of the Test side will rest up on Saturday for the final warm-up game against the AUNZ Invitational team and it’s clear that all of them and Andy Farrell are looking forward to having a full week of training preparation for the opening Wallabies Test.

Furlong clears out a ruck against the Brumbies. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“We’re still a little bit clunky because of the breakdown,” says Furlong. “We’re maybe forcing passes, maybe we’re not decisive at times. I think there’s good growth there.”

The Lions played more directly against the Brumbies, a good indicator of their planned approach for the Tests, while their set-piece was strong again in Canberra.

The lineout ran smoothly, allowing the Lions to strike for some cracking scores, while Furlong combined with Ellis Genge and Dan Sheehan in a strong scrum showing.

“I need to feel good in the scrums,” says Furlong of his approach. “I need to have it in the legs, just feel right. I don’t go chasing it, don’t waste too much emotional energy on stuff. Stay nice and loose and play ball.

“I would have played against Ellis a lot. I would have had good days, I would have had bad days against him. I just know him, he’s a proper competitor.”

So is Furlong.