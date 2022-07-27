Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland U21 wing-back Adaramola joins Coventry City on loan from Crystal Palace

The 18-year-old joins the Championship club on a season-long loan.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Jul 2022, 8:44 AM
Image: AAP/PA Images
IRELAND U21 INTERNATIONAL Tayo Adaramola has joined Championship side Coventry City on a season-long loan deal from Crystal Palace. 

The 18-year-old left wing-back has been away with the Palace first-team on their pre-season tour in Singapore and Australia having made his senior debut earlier this year in an FA Cup win over Hartlepool.

Adaramola has played for Ireland at U17, U19 and U21 levels. 

“We are delighted to welcome Tayo to the club,” said manager Mark Robins. 

“He is a player that is full of energy, gets up and down the left side and will add another exciting dynamic to the squad.

“He’s excited to be part of the squad for the season ahead and continuing his development with us.

“We’re looking forward to working with him, and I’d like to thank Crystal Palace for their co-operation in getting this transfer done.”

