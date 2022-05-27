Kildare make one change ahead of Leinster final showdown against Dublin

KILDARE HAVE MADE one change to the side that will take on Dublin in the Leinster SFC final on Saturday evening at Croke Park [Throw-in, 5pm, RTÉ 2].

Ryan Houlihan comes into the Kildare defence to start ahead of Mike Joyce, as Glenn Ryan’s side go in search of a first senior provincial crown for the county since 2000.

Elsewhere, Tony Archbold, James Murray and Kevin Flynn make up the half-back line while Kevin Feely and Kevin O’Callaghan pair up at midfield.

Daniel Flynn poses a major threat to the defending champions Dublin as he takes up his usual spot at full-forward, with Darragh Kirwan and Jimmy Hyland slotting into the two corners.

Kildare booked their spot in the decider after getting the better of Westmeath earlier this month.

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge), 3. Shea Ryan (Sarsfields), 4. Ryan Houlihan (Moorefield)

5. Tony Archbold (Celbridge), 6. James Murray (Moorefield), 7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy), 9. Kevin O’Callaghan (Celbridge)

10. Alex Beirne (Naas), 11. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields), 12. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

13. Darragh Kirwan (Naas), 14. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge), 15. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)