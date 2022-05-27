Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Friday 27 May 2022
Advertisement

Kildare make one change ahead of Leinster final showdown against Dublin

The sides will do battle on Saturday evening at Croke Park.

By The42 Team Friday 27 May 2022, 8:13 PM
38 minutes ago 871 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5776387
Kildare manager Glenn Ryan.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Kildare manager Glenn Ryan.
Kildare manager Glenn Ryan.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

KILDARE HAVE MADE one change to the side that will take on Dublin in the Leinster SFC final on Saturday evening at Croke Park [Throw-in, 5pm, RTÉ 2].

Ryan Houlihan comes into the Kildare defence to start ahead of Mike Joyce, as Glenn Ryan’s side go in search of a first senior provincial crown for the county since 2000.

Elsewhere, Tony Archbold, James Murray and Kevin Flynn make up the half-back line while Kevin Feely and Kevin O’Callaghan pair up at midfield.

Daniel Flynn poses a major threat to the defending champions Dublin as he takes up his usual spot at full-forward, with Darragh Kirwan and Jimmy Hyland slotting into the two corners.

Kildare booked their spot in the decider after getting the better of Westmeath earlier this month.

Kildare 

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge), 3. Shea Ryan (Sarsfields), 4. Ryan Houlihan (Moorefield)

5. Tony Archbold (Celbridge), 6. James Murray (Moorefield), 7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

8. Kevin Feely (Athy), 9. Kevin O’Callaghan (Celbridge)

10. Alex Beirne (Naas), 11. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields), 12. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

13. Darragh Kirwan (Naas), 14. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge), 15. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie