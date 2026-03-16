TG4 announce live schedule for final round of GAA leagues next weekend

TG4 HAVE ANNOUNCED their live TV schedule for the final round of the GAA hurling and football leagues next weekend.

The station will televise the Division 1A hurling tie between Limerick and Galway on Saturday night, the winners of that game will advance to the league final.

Then on Sunday they will have the Division 2 football game between relegation-threatened Kildare and promotion-chasing Louth live from Newbridge, before they show the Division 1 clash of Galway and Dublin from Salthill, a game that has major implications in the battle to avoid relegation.

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The Division 3 promotion shootout between Wexford and Westmeath will be live on the TG4 app and player.

On Saturday night the Division 1A hurling games involving Cork against Offaly, and Tipperary against Kilkenny, will both be livestreamed on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel.

There will be a number of Division 1 and 2 football matches livestreamed on Sunday on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel, these links will be distributed later in the week.

More to follow…