TG4 HAVE ANNOUNCED their live TV schedule for the final round of the GAA hurling and football leagues next weekend.
The station will televise the Division 1A hurling tie between Limerick and Galway on Saturday night, the winners of that game will advance to the league final.
Then on Sunday they will have the Division 2 football game between relegation-threatened Kildare and promotion-chasing Louth live from Newbridge, before they show the Division 1 clash of Galway and Dublin from Salthill, a game that has major implications in the battle to avoid relegation.
Advertisement
The Division 3 promotion shootout between Wexford and Westmeath will be live on the TG4 app and player.
On Saturday night the Division 1A hurling games involving Cork against Offaly, and Tipperary against Kilkenny, will both be livestreamed on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel.
There will be a number of Division 1 and 2 football matches livestreamed on Sunday on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel, these links will be distributed later in the week.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
TG4 announce live schedule for final round of GAA leagues next weekend
TG4 HAVE ANNOUNCED their live TV schedule for the final round of the GAA hurling and football leagues next weekend.
The station will televise the Division 1A hurling tie between Limerick and Galway on Saturday night, the winners of that game will advance to the league final.
Then on Sunday they will have the Division 2 football game between relegation-threatened Kildare and promotion-chasing Louth live from Newbridge, before they show the Division 1 clash of Galway and Dublin from Salthill, a game that has major implications in the battle to avoid relegation.
The Division 3 promotion shootout between Wexford and Westmeath will be live on the TG4 app and player.
On Saturday night the Division 1A hurling games involving Cork against Offaly, and Tipperary against Kilkenny, will both be livestreamed on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel.
There will be a number of Division 1 and 2 football matches livestreamed on Sunday on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel, these links will be distributed later in the week.
More to follow…
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Gaelic Football Hurling leagues RTÉ TG4 Tune in