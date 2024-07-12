Advertisement
Let's Get Quizzical

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely have you been following the sports news this week?
5.11pm, 12 Jul 2024
985
0

Heimir Hallgrímsson is the new Republic of Ireland men's football manager. In which of these countries has he NOT previously managed?
Iceland
Saudi Arabia

Qatar
Jamaica
Munster captain and Ireland star Dorothy Wall has joined which Premiership Women's Rugby outfit ahead of the 2024/25 season?
Saracens
Gloucester-Hartpury

Ealing Trailfinders
Exeter Chiefs
Who was man of the match as Cork ended Limerick's drive for five in Sunday's All-Ireland hurling semi-final?
Patrick Collins
Brian Hayes

Darragh Fitzgibbon
Declan Dalton
Against whom will world champions Argentina play in Sunday night's Copa America final?
Colombia
Uruguay

Chile
Brazil
Lewis Hamilton's triumph at the British Grand Prix was his first since...
2019
2020

2021
2022
Which of these players scored a try for Ireland against South Africa last Saturday?
INPHO
Bundee Aki
James Lowe

Jack Crowley
Jamie Osborne
Who knocked Dublin out of the All-Ireland senior ladies football championship last Saturday?
INPHO
Cork
Armagh

Galway
Kerry
Who scored the opening goal for the Netherlands in Wednesday's Euro 2024 semi-final?
Alamy
Xavi Simons
Wout Weghorst

Donyell Malen
Cody Gakpo
Keegan Bradley was named captain of the US team for the 2025 Ryder Cup this week. Where will that tournament be held?
Alamy
Bethpage Black
Hazeltine

Olympic GC
Whistling Straits
Finally, is football coming home this Sunday?
Alamy
Yes, it's written in the stars for Gareth.
Yes, there's a 17th birthday present on the way for Yamine Lamal.

Yes, Jimmy's winning matches in Croke Park.
Yes, the Saw Doctors will be playing after Galway win.
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Have a super weekend. You deserve it.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver!
Great effort. Next week could be your week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
Take it and run!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
The dreaded wooden spoon
Do you even like sport, or?
Share your result:

