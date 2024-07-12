Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Heimir Hallgrímsson is the new Republic of Ireland men's football manager. In which of these countries has he NOT previously managed? Iceland Saudi Arabia

Qatar Jamaica

Munster captain and Ireland star Dorothy Wall has joined which Premiership Women's Rugby outfit ahead of the 2024/25 season? Saracens Gloucester-Hartpury

Ealing Trailfinders Exeter Chiefs

Who was man of the match as Cork ended Limerick's drive for five in Sunday's All-Ireland hurling semi-final? Patrick Collins Brian Hayes

Darragh Fitzgibbon Declan Dalton

Against whom will world champions Argentina play in Sunday night's Copa America final? Colombia Uruguay

Chile Brazil

Lewis Hamilton's triumph at the British Grand Prix was his first since... 2019 2020

2021 2022

Which of these players scored a try for Ireland against South Africa last Saturday? Bundee Aki James Lowe

Jack Crowley Jamie Osborne

Who knocked Dublin out of the All-Ireland senior ladies football championship last Saturday? Cork Armagh

Galway Kerry

Who scored the opening goal for the Netherlands in Wednesday's Euro 2024 semi-final? Xavi Simons Wout Weghorst

Donyell Malen Cody Gakpo

Keegan Bradley was named captain of the US team for the 2025 Ryder Cup this week. Where will that tournament be held? Bethpage Black Hazeltine

Olympic GC Whistling Straits