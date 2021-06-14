BE PART OF THE TEAM

'We probably saw too much of it... they should have cut away much earlier'

Gavin Cooney and David Sneyd joined Paul Dollery on The Football Family podcast.

By The42 Team Monday 14 Jun 2021, 6:15 PM
Messages being left at a Christian Eriksen mural in Copenhagen. Source: Martin Meissner

NOW THAT THE games have finally begun, The Football Family is back with a series of Euro 2020 podcasts that will accompany members of The42 throughout the tournament.

With new episodes due regularly over the course of the next month or so, we’ll be getting to grips with the main talking points as they emerge from the various venues across the continent.

The first episode – in which Paul Dollery was joined by Gavin Cooney and David Sneyd – is now available.

As they pored over the first few days of action, at the top of the agenda was the distressing moment in Copenhagen on Saturday when Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s meeting with Finland.

“It was totally horrifying. We probably saw too much of it as well,” Gavin Cooney said of the TV coverage of the incident.

“I can understand why the broadcasters stuck with it for the first couple of minutes when they didn’t really know what was going to happen, but when we saw him getting compressions on his chest, and definitely then when we saw his wife come down from the stands and she had to be comforted by Simon Kjaer and Kasper Schmeichel, that was very intrusive and it felt kind of voyeuristic. They should have cut away from it much earlier.

“There’s not much else you can say, other than the fact that thank God he’s okay and a word of credit goes to everyone in the stadium who responded creditably: the medics who revived him, the referee Anthony Taylor who reacted super quickly, the very powerful image of Simon Kjaer leading the Denmark players and forming that protective screen around Christian Eriksen, and even down to the fans – some handed out flags and banners to provide a sort of screen to surround Eriksen as he was brought off the pitch.”

While taking questions from our members, the lads also assessed the credentials of Italy, Belgium, England and the Netherlands as potential winners of the Henri Delaunay Trophy.

