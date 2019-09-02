Join us for The42's Rugby World Cup Preview Night with James Lowe and Scott Fardy

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Monday 2 Sep 2019, 7:00 PM
Aug 16th 2019, 1:25 PM 20,108 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4769140

Graphic

IT HAS BEEN four years in the making, and now, the 2019 Rugby World Cup is finally here.

Joe Schmidt’s Ireland kick off their tournament against Scotland on 22 September, and The42 will be right there in Japan for the duration to make sure that you don’t miss a single try, turnover or talking point.

But before that, we’re hosting a big Rugby World Cup preview night in Dublin to tee up what is bound to be an unforgettable six weeks, one way or the other.

Will Ireland finally find a way to win a World Cup quarter-final? How are their opponents shaping up? And what tricks does Schmidt still have up his sleeve after a rather flat Six Nations in the spring?

The42′s Murray Kinsella will have his bags packed but his last stop before the airport departures lounge will be the Liberty Hall Theatre on Dublin’s Eden Quay where he’ll be joined by his regular Rugby Weekly counterpart Gavan Casey and some very special guests.

To help whet the appetite, we are delighted to welcome two men who need no introduction: Leinster try machine and all-round sound man James Lowe, and his Champions Cup winning counterpart and 2015 World Cup runner-up with Australia, Scott Fardy.

The event takes place on Wednesday, 4 September with doors opening at 6.30pm.

Tickets are available here priced at €20, but The42 Members can avail of the discounted members price for themselves, their family and friends by entering the 20% discount code supplied in their welcome email at checkout.

We’re looking forward to seeing you there!

Buy tickets

– First published at 1.25pm, 16 August

