'I’m very happy with that': Thomas Barr records fastest-ever season opener in China

The 26-year-old now turns his attention to the IAAF World Championships at the end of September.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 18 May 2019, 2:40 PM
The 26-year-old finished in third place on Saturday.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
The 26-year-old finished in third place on Saturday.
The 26-year-old finished in third place on Saturday.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THOMAS BARR ENJOYED his fastest-ever season opener in the 400m hurdles on Saturday at the Shanghai Diamond League.

The Waterford sprinter’s time of 49.41 saw Barr finish in third place, behind Abderrahman Samba of Qatar with 47.27 with the United States’ Ben Rai with second in 47.80.

The Diamond League is the top tier of global one-day meeting competitions run by IAAF the world governing body for athletics.  “I’m very happy with that, I felt smooth and easy from the get go,” Barr said speaking afterwards.

The 26-year-old European bronze medalist now turns his attention to the Stockholm Diamond League on 30 May having endured a frustrating European Indoor Championships where he placed last in the 400m heats.

Barr’s main target for the 2019 season will be the IAAF World Championships scheduled from 27 September and 6 October 2019 in Doha, held at the renovated multi-purpose Khalifa International Stadium.

