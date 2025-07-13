Farrell calls Ireland prop Thomas Clarkson into Lions squad

ANDY FARRELL HAS called Ireland tighthead prop Thomas Clarkson into his Lions squad in Australia.

The 25-year-old will link up with the Lions in Brisbane this week and provide extra cover at tighthead for the upcoming three-Test series against Australia, as well as next week’s friendly clash with the First Nations & Pasifika XV.

The Lions already had three tightheads in their squad in Irish duo Tadhg Furlong and Finlay Bealham, as well as England’s Will Stuart.

The tourists have not reported any injuries for Furlong, Bealham, or Stuart, instead suggesting that Farrell felt it was necessary to bring in additional cover for a specialist position.

Clarkson’s presence may mean that the Lions don’t need to use either of their two frontline props in the matchday 23 for the midweek game against the First Nations & Pasifika XV in between the first and second Tests.

Clarkson becomes the 18th Irish player in Ireland head coach Farrell’s Lions squad, with Jamie Osborne having joined the squad in Brisbane today after his call-up as cover for the injured Blair Kinghorn and Garry Ringrose.

This also makes it 15 Leinster players in this Lions squad.

Clarkson started both of Ireland’s Tests against Georgia and Portugal over the last two weekends, bringing his tally of Irish caps to eight.

The Dublin man made his international debut last autumn and played four times in this year’s Six Nations when Furlong was sidelined with injury.

Clarkson also played a key role in Leinster’s recent URC success, starting all of their knock-out games as Leo Cullen’s side lifted the title. Clarkson was particularly excellent in the URC final against the Bulls at Croke Park.

England and Saracens hooker Jamie George is currently travelling to Australia after being called up following Luke Cowan-Dickie’s head injury during yesterday’s win over the AUNZ XV in Adelaide.

Cowan-Dickie will remain with the Lions squad and like Ringrose – who suffered a head injury in the midweek win over the Brumbies – they expect him to be available for selection after the first Test.