Ireland's former world champ TJ Doheny to make sudden return on Usyk card this weekend

FORMER SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD champion TJ Doheny will fight for the first time since his world-title unification defeat to Danny Roman last April when he takes to the ring on Oleksandr Usyk’s undercard in Chicago this Saturday night.

Doheny [21-1, 15KOs] will face Colombian veteran Jesus Martinez [26-9, 13KOs], a fellow southpaw, in an eight-rounder at the Windy City’s Wintrust Arena where he will bid to return to winning ways en route toward a potential rematch with now-unified champion Roman.

The Portlaoise boxer-puncher has been in camp for eight weeks in preparation for his comeback bout, which was confirmed only days out from the Usyk-headlined Matchroom bill.

The Sydney-based, Boston-trained Doheny will be expected to handle business in style against the 38-year-old Colombian, eight of whose last 11 contests have been defeats as he enters the twilight years of a solid career.

‘The Power’, 32, who emigrated to Australia a decade ago, suffered his sole career reversal in a fight-of-the-year-calibre contest with then-fellow champion Roman [27-2-1, 10KOs] in Los Angeles last April. Doheny came within a whisker of stopping the hometown hero but was also forced to twice peel himself from the canvas in a majority-decision defeat which nonetheless saw his stock rise in the States.

He had sensationally upset Ryosuke Iwasa to win the IBF super-bantamweight title in Japan the previous summer, and remains ranked at 126 pounds by both the IBF (#6) and the WBC (#4) in spite of his maiden defeat.

Doheny-Martinez takes place on a stacked Matchroom USA bill which will also feature Jessica McCaskill — a former and perhaps future opponent of Katie Taylor’s — in a rematch defence of her 140-pound world titles, as well as light-heavyweight standout Dmitry Bivol.

The card will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in Ireland and the UK as well as streaming platform DAZN in the States.

