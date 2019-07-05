This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 5 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Man City youth midfielder bolsters Waterford

Tom Holland has signed a contract to join the League of Ireland side.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Jul 2019, 2:37 PM
59 minutes ago 1,189 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4712175
Holland in action for Man City U18s back in 2014.
Image: Anna Gowthorpe
Holland in action for Man City U18s back in 2014.
Holland in action for Man City U18s back in 2014.
Image: Anna Gowthorpe

WATERFORD FC HAVE bolstered their midfield options with the mid-season acquisition of former Republic of Ireland youth international Tom Holland.

The 22-year-old, who started his career at Manchester City before earning a two-year professional deal with Swansea City, joins the Premier Division club for the second half of the 2019 campaign.

Holland had spent the last two seasons with The New Saints and was nominated for the Welsh Premier League Young Player of the Year award after helping TNS to their eighth consecutive league title.

The Leeds-born midfielder, who qualifies for Ireland through his grandfather from Cavan, has been capped by the Boys in Green at U17 and U19 levels.

“I’m very happy to be here. I came here for a couple of days last week, spoke to Rennie [Alan Reynolds], did a bit of training and was really impressed with the setup here,” he said.

It’s a really good group [of players] so I can’t wait to get started. I knew a little about the league and I was here watching last Friday [versus Bohs] so I was impressed with the standard of football.

“I was at TNS but decided to move on and I wanted something different. The standard in the Irish league is higher but I’ve played European football with TNS before too so I’m looking forward to pushing myself here now.”

Waterford boss Reynolds added: “We’re delighted to get Tom signed and sorted. He’s been training with us and he’s got quality to add to the players we have here already.

“He’s strong in the tackle and breaks up the game really well which is what I’m looking for. He’s a former underage international and has played European football so that’ll stand to him coming into the club.”

Waterford, currently eighth in the Premier Division, face St Pat’s this evening. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie