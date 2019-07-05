Former Man City youth midfielder bolsters Waterford

WATERFORD FC HAVE bolstered their midfield options with the mid-season acquisition of former Republic of Ireland youth international Tom Holland.

The 22-year-old, who started his career at Manchester City before earning a two-year professional deal with Swansea City, joins the Premier Division club for the second half of the 2019 campaign.

Holland had spent the last two seasons with The New Saints and was nominated for the Welsh Premier League Young Player of the Year award after helping TNS to their eighth consecutive league title.

The Leeds-born midfielder, who qualifies for Ireland through his grandfather from Cavan, has been capped by the Boys in Green at U17 and U19 levels.

“I’m very happy to be here. I came here for a couple of days last week, spoke to Rennie [Alan Reynolds], did a bit of training and was really impressed with the setup here,” he said.

It’s a really good group [of players] so I can’t wait to get started. I knew a little about the league and I was here watching last Friday [versus Bohs] so I was impressed with the standard of football.

“I was at TNS but decided to move on and I wanted something different. The standard in the Irish league is higher but I’ve played European football with TNS before too so I’m looking forward to pushing myself here now.”

Waterford boss Reynolds added: “We’re delighted to get Tom signed and sorted. He’s been training with us and he’s got quality to add to the players we have here already.

“He’s strong in the tackle and breaks up the game really well which is what I’m looking for. He’s a former underage international and has played European football so that’ll stand to him coming into the club.”

Waterford, currently eighth in the Premier Division, face St Pat’s this evening.

