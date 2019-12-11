This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 11 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scotland wing Seymour calls time on international career

After making 55 appearances over a six-year period, the Glasgow Warriors player has retired from Scotland duty.

By The42 Team Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 4:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,394 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4928667
Seymour appeared at the recent World Cup.
Seymour appeared at the recent World Cup.
Seymour appeared at the recent World Cup.

SCOTLAND’S TOMMY SEYMOUR has retired from international rugby.

Glasgow Warriors wing Seymour finishes his Scotland career with 20 tries in 55 appearances, an impressive tally good enough for fourth on his country’s all-time list.

The 31-year-old appeared in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, scoring in four successive matches as Scotland reached the quarter-finals four years ago.

Seymour was the British and Irish Lions’ top try scorer in the 2017 tour to New Zealand, crossing three times.

“Playing for Scotland has been the greatest honour,” said Seymour. “The pride from wearing the thistle on my chest is one of the most powerful feelings I’ve experienced.

“It was in every way a dream come true and an amazing journey to share with friends, family and the Scotland supporters.”

Head coach Gregor Townsend added: “Tommy can reflect on an excellent international career. He has one of the best try-scoring rates for Scotland. To earn 55 caps in a six-year period is testament to not only his all-round rugby ability but also his consistency in the blue jersey.

His game was very well suited to the demands of Test rugby, as he had a high work-rate, world-class aerial skills and a very good awareness of when to get on to ball.

“When he got the opportunity to play regularly — first at Glasgow [Warriors] and then with Scotland – he went from strength to strength, adding elements to his game each season.

“He’s been fantastic to work with and always gave everything for Scotland. We wish him well for the rest of his playing career with Glasgow.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie