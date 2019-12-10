This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 10 December, 2019
Parrott tipped to make Champions League debut away to Bayern Munich

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has left several regulars back in London for tomorrow’s Group B game.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 5:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,170 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4926477
Troy Parrott warming up at Spurs' training ground in Enfield earlier today.
Image: Tess Derry
Troy Parrott warming up at Spurs' training ground in Enfield earlier today.
Troy Parrott warming up at Spurs' training ground in Enfield earlier today.
Image: Tess Derry

IRELAND STRIKER TROY PARROTT looks set to follow up a Premier League debut by making his Champions League bow tomorrow night (8pm). 

The 17-year-old was handed his first appearance in England’s top flight by Spurs manager Jose Mourinho on Saturday. 

Parrott replaced Dele Alli late in the second half of a 5-0 home win over Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

At the final whistle, Mourinho handed the Dublin teenager the match ball and hinted that he could be involved in Europe’s elite club competition this midweek. 

“Will he play against Bayern Munich? I don’t know,” Mourinho said of Parrott after the victory. “All I can say is Harry Kane won’t. Who plays, we’ll see.”

tottenham-hotspur-v-burnley-premier-league-tottenham-hotspur-stadium Parrott and Irish team-mate Jeff Hendrick during Saturday's Premier League game. Source: Daniel Hambury

With last season’s beaten finalists already through to the knockout stages behind Group B winners Bayern, the Portuguese coach has left several first-team regulars back in London. 

Kane, Alli, Jan Vertonghen and Serge Aurier have been rested, while Hugo Lloris (elbow), Michel Vorm (calf), Ben Davies (ankle), Erik Lamela (hamstring), Tanguy Ndombele (groin) and Harry Winks (ankle) are all injured. 

That suggests that Parrott will be given an opportunity to impress against one of Europe’s heavyweights. 

The former Belvedere schoolboy made his first-team debut for Tottenham in an EFL Cup third-round tie with Colchester United back in September.

Parrott has since earned his first senior cap for the Republic of Ireland — in a 3-1 friendly win over New Zealand last month — and he is currently the top scorer for his club in the Uefa Youth League with six goals in four appearances. 

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

