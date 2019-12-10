Parrott tipped to make Champions League debut away to Bayern Munich

Troy Parrott warming up at Spurs' training ground in Enfield earlier today.

IRELAND STRIKER TROY PARROTT looks set to follow up a Premier League debut by making his Champions League bow tomorrow night (8pm).

The 17-year-old was handed his first appearance in England’s top flight by Spurs manager Jose Mourinho on Saturday.

Parrott replaced Dele Alli late in the second half of a 5-0 home win over Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

At the final whistle, Mourinho handed the Dublin teenager the match ball and hinted that he could be involved in Europe’s elite club competition this midweek.

“Will he play against Bayern Munich? I don’t know,” Mourinho said of Parrott after the victory. “All I can say is Harry Kane won’t. Who plays, we’ll see.”

Parrott and Irish team-mate Jeff Hendrick during Saturday's Premier League game. Source: Daniel Hambury

With last season’s beaten finalists already through to the knockout stages behind Group B winners Bayern, the Portuguese coach has left several first-team regulars back in London.

Kane, Alli, Jan Vertonghen and Serge Aurier have been rested, while Hugo Lloris (elbow), Michel Vorm (calf), Ben Davies (ankle), Erik Lamela (hamstring), Tanguy Ndombele (groin) and Harry Winks (ankle) are all injured.

That suggests that Parrott will be given an opportunity to impress against one of Europe’s heavyweights.

The former Belvedere schoolboy made his first-team debut for Tottenham in an EFL Cup third-round tie with Colchester United back in September.

Parrott has since earned his first senior cap for the Republic of Ireland — in a 3-1 friendly win over New Zealand last month — and he is currently the top scorer for his club in the Uefa Youth League with six goals in four appearances.

