Controversial Hoffenheim owner rejects Trump's $1bn offer as his company works on Covid-19 vaccine

CONTROVERSIAL HOFFENHEIM OWNER Dietmar Hopp insists that his biopharmaceutical company CureVac will not sell exclusive rights to a potential Covid-19 vaccine to the United States.

A front page story in Germany newspaper Welt am Sonntag revealed how American president Donald Trump offered CureVac $1bn for sole access to a vaccine.

Germany’s economy minster, Peter Altmaier reacted angrily, declaring to broadcaster ARD that “Germany is not for sale”, while Hopp backed up those sentiments in a statement released today.

“If we are successful in developing an effective vaccine, then it should help and protect people across the world,” he said.

Hopp is a decisive figure in Germany football after he was granted an exemption from the ’50+1 rule’, which lays out that supporters of the country’s clubs must control 50% of shares with voting rights.

One of the banners from Bayern fans criticising Hopp. Source: DPA/PA Images

The animosity towards Hopp hit the headlines recently during Hoffenheim’s Bundesliga clash with Bayern Munich.

Bayern supporters unfurled banners criticising Hopp and the match was twice suspended by the referee.

Players and management attempted to quell fans’ protests and, after the players were taken off the pitch for a lengthy delay, both teams played out the reamainder of the fixture in a faricial manner by passing the ball around under no pressure.

Speaking to Sport1, Hopp rubbished the supporters venting their anger at him: “If I remotely knew what these idiots wanted from me, it would be all the easier for me to understand.

“I can’t explain why they are so hostile towards me. It reminds me of very dark times.

I don’t want to talk to these people. It’s pointless. They live in another world. I don’t want to and I can’t talk to them, not at all. I don’t know what to say to them.

“Why shouldn’t I go to the stadium anymore? The people who do this are the ones who should stay away.”