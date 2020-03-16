This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 16 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Controversial Hoffenheim owner rejects Trump's $1bn offer as his company works on Covid-19 vaccine

“If we are successful in developing an effective vaccine, then it should help and protect people across the world,” Dietmar Hopp said.

By David Sneyd Monday 16 Mar 2020, 1:24 PM
19 minutes ago 1,182 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5047747
Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp.
Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp.
Image: DPA/PA Images

CONTROVERSIAL HOFFENHEIM OWNER Dietmar Hopp insists that his biopharmaceutical company CureVac will not sell exclusive rights to a potential Covid-19 vaccine to the United States.

A front page story in Germany newspaper Welt am Sonntag revealed how American president Donald Trump offered CureVac $1bn for sole access to a vaccine.

Germany’s economy minster, Peter Altmaier reacted angrily, declaring to broadcaster ARD that “Germany is not for sale”, while Hopp backed up those sentiments in a statement released today.

“If we are successful in developing an effective vaccine, then it should help and protect people across the world,” he said.

Hopp is a decisive figure in Germany football after he was granted an exemption from the ’50+1 rule’, which lays out that supporters of the country’s clubs must control 50% of shares with voting rights.

soccer-2-bundesliga-vfb-stuttgart-arminia-bielefeld-1-1 One of the banners from Bayern fans criticising Hopp. Source: DPA/PA Images

The animosity towards Hopp hit the headlines recently during Hoffenheim’s Bundesliga clash with Bayern Munich. 

Bayern supporters unfurled banners criticising Hopp and the match was twice suspended by the referee.

Players and management attempted to quell fans’ protests and, after the players were taken off the pitch for a lengthy delay, both teams played out the reamainder of the fixture in a faricial manner by passing the ball around under no pressure.

Speaking to Sport1, Hopp rubbished the supporters venting their anger at him: “If I remotely knew what these idiots wanted from me, it would be all the easier for me to understand.

“I can’t explain why they are so hostile towards me. It reminds me of very dark times.

I don’t want to talk to these people. It’s pointless. They live in another world. I don’t want to and I can’t talk to them, not at all. I don’t know what to say to them.

“Why shouldn’t I go to the stadium anymore? The people who do this are the ones who should stay away.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie