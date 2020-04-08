Cork City put Turner's Cross naming rights up for sale

CORK CITY HAVE announced that the naming rights for Turner’s Cross are available to buy.

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division club say renaming their home ground, owned by the Munster Football Association, is one of several “exciting commercial opportunities” on offer.

With the current campaign postponed until 19 June at the earliest due to the spread of Covid-19, the 2017 double winners have been forced to lay off players and staff temporarily.

FORAS, the supporters trust that owns and controls City, has been exploring ways to bring in much-needed funds over the coming months, such as the Rebel Army Rewind streaming service on Patreon and a season-long subscription to their programme, City Edition, for €35.

“We would like to thank everyone who has been in contact with the club over the past couple of weeks for their support,” a club update released today reads.

“As ever, our primary concern is for the safety and well-being of our players, staff, supporters, sponsors, and our wider community. We would urge everyone to follow all of the advice from the government and other relevant authorities.

We would also like to thank our players and staff for their professionalism over this period, during what has been a difficult time for all of us.

“The club has been inundated with enquiries from people seeking to offer support, and work has been ongoing behind the scenes to give people as many different avenues as possible to do just that.”

So, what would City fans like to see the Cross renamed as? The42 columnist John O’Sullivan has put forward ‘The Freyne Arena’ as an early suggestion.

If you’re interested in finding out more about the commercial opportunities, email Paul Deasy at commercial@corkcityfc.ie.

