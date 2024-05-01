Tyrone lift Ulster U20 football title after dramatic penalty shootout win over Derry

Ulster U20 football final

Derry 3-10 Tyrone 2-13 (Tyrone win 3-1 on penalties)

Leinster minor football quarter-finals

Louth 1-12 Wicklow 1-7

Dublin 5-11 Wexford 0-9

***

TYRONE HELD THEIR nerve to come through a penalty shootout and lift the Ulster U20 football title for 2024.

The Red Hand and Derry played out a thrilling 3-10 to 2-13 draw at BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, before the penalty shootout finished 3-1.

Advertisement

Tyrone goalkeeper Conor McAneney stepped up with three saves in the shootout, while Noah Grimes slotted the winning spot kick.

It was the county’s fourth provincial success in seven years, their last coming in 2022.

They now face the Connacht champions — Galway or Roscommon — in the All-Ireland semi-final.

For Derry, meanwhile, this was a second decider defeat in-a-row.

This sides were neck-and-neck throughout. The half time score was 2-3 to 1-6. Johnny McGuckian raised the first green flag of the game in the 11th minute for Derry, with Tyrone duo Ronan Fox and Ruairi McCullagh later on target.

It was 1-11 to 2-8 at full-time. Ryan McNicholl’s goal moved Derry four points clear — 2-13 to 2-9 — on the cusp of half time of extra-time.

But Tyrone hit back with another major, before Conor Owens sent the game to penalties.

Elsewhere tonight, Dublin and Louth advanced to the Leinster minor football semi-finals.

A fast start propelled Dublin to a 5-11 to 0-9 win over Wexford at Parnell Park. Cillian McCabe, Senan Bolger and Charlie Loughran all scored goals in the first half as the hosts powered into a 12-point lead by the interval.

Fintan Lyon and Rían Doherty — who top scored with 1-3 (1f) — added two more in the third quarter, and the Dubs finished up 17-point winners. They play Kildare in the last four next week.

Louth, meanwhile, beat Wicklow on a scoreline of 1-12 to 1-7.

The Wee county were 0-7 to 0-2 ahead at the break in Hunterstown. Cillian McQuillan’s goal put them 1-11 to 0-7 up six minutes from time.

Jim Corrigan did score a late consolation goal for Wicklow, but Louth progress to face Longford in the semi-finals.