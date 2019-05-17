This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 17 May, 2019
Carr turns on the style to ensure Rovers stay in touch at the top

Stephen Bradley’s men were 1-0 winners over UCD on Friday night.

By Dave Donnelly Friday 17 May 2019, 10:13 PM
37 minutes ago 700 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4640527
Carr celebrates his winning goal at Belfield.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Carr celebrates his winning goal at Belfield.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

UCD 0

Shamrock Rovers 1

Dave Donnelly reports from the Belfield Bowl

DAN CARR TURNED on the style with a classy man-of-the-match performance in Shamrock Rovers’ 1-0 win over UCD in Belfield on Friday night.

Stephen Bradley’s side kept pace with Dundalk at the top of the Premier Division thanks to the Trinidadian striker’s first-half strike.

The former Reading man will score very few easier goals as he profited from good work from Aaron Greene to stab home from close range.

The industrious Greene exploited acres of space outside the UCD three-man backline to place the ball on a plate for Carr, though Conor Kearns made a valiant effort to save.

UCD had gone close shortly before when Joey O’Brien’s miscued clearance dropped in the path of Conor Davis, but the striker couldn’t adjust his feet in time to tap home.

Carr’s goal invigorated Rovers and they could have doubled their lead immediately, only for Kearns to save low from the rampaging Trevor Clarke.

Dylan Watts had a shot blocked by Richie O’Farrell before Roberto Lopes had to be agile to turn Davis’ shot off the line to deny UCD an equaliser.

A brilliant Watts pass set Carr up early in the second half but, again, Kearns saved with his legs, while Jack Byrne saw a shot flash just wide.

Liam Scales with Lee Grace UCD's Liam Scales chases Lee Grace of Shamrock Rovers. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

UCD had chances too, with O’Farrell particularly aggrieved to see his header clear the crossbar, while Paul Doyle sliced Neil Farrugia’s cross skyward.

Rovers could have made sure late on as sub Joel Coustrain was played in by Greene, but his shot smacked off the base of the post, but it wasn’t to matter come full time.

UCD: Kearns; Farrell, Collins, Scales; O’Farrell, Doyle, O’Neill; McClelland, Davis, Mahdy (McDonald 46).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; O’Brien, Grace, Lopes, Clarke; Bolger, Watts, Byrne; Kavanagh (Coustrain 62), Carr (Boyle 76), Greene (Vojic 83).

Referee: Neil Doyle. 

Dave Donnelly
sport@the42.ie

