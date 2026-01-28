More Stories
Uini Atonio during the 2025 Six Nations Championship. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeRugby

France and La Rochelle prop Uini Atonio forced to retire following 'cardiac event'

The two-time Six Nations winner was admitted to hospital on Tuesday.
8.36am, 28 Jan 2026
3

LA ROCHELLE HAVE announced that tighthead prop Uini Atonio has been forced to retire from rugby with immediate effect following a ‘cardiac event’.

A La Rochelle statement explained the 35-year-old was admitted to hospital yesterday following a suspected heart problem.

“Medical examinations confirmed a cardiac event,” the statement read.

“His condition is now stable, and he remains in intensive care under observation.

“Following his hospitalisation, Uini will have to undergo a long period of convalescence. It is now established that he will not be able to continue his playing career.

“Uini holds a special place in the history and in the heart of our club. This news deeply saddens us. The entire club wishes to express its unwavering and total support to him and his family during this difficult time.”

Born in New Zealand, Atonio joined La Rochelle in 2011, when the French side were still playing in the Pro D2.

He was a key part of their promotion to the Top 14 in 2014, and was a central figure during the club’s brilliant run of success under Ronan O’Gara.

Atonio retires as a two-time Champions Cup winner, having played 330 times for La Rochelle.

At international level, Atonio was capped 68 times for France, winning two Six Nations titles and the 2022 Grand Slam.

