Jacob Stockdale moves to 15 for Ulster's showdown with Harlequins

CRAIG GILROY HAS been named in Ulster’s starting line-up for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Harlequins at Kingspan Stadium [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport 2].

Jacob Stockdale will be at fullback for Ulster for tomorrow's visit of Harlequins. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Gilroy — who also started in last weekend’s Guinness Pro14 win against Scarlets — will be on the wing, with Jacob Stockdale switching to fullback to replace the suspended Will Addison.

The inclusion of Gilroy is the only personnel change to Dan McFarland’s side from the Champions Cup victory over Clermont Auvergne a fortnight ago.

For Harlequins, England prop Kyle Sinckler will make his first appearance since returning from the World Cup.

Ulster:

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Louis Ludik

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Craig Gilroy

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Iain Henderson (captain)

6. Sean Reidy

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney

17. Andrew Warwick

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Matthew Rea

21. David Shanahan

22. Bill Johnston

23. Matt Faddes

Harlequins:

15. Ross Chisholm

14. Travis Ismaiel

13. Michele Campagnaro

12. James Lang

11. Gabriel Ibitoye

10. Marcus Smith

9. Danny Care

1. Joe Marler

2. Elia Elia

3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Stephan Lewies

5. Tevita Cavubati

6. Semi Kunatani

7. Chris Robshaw (captain)

8. Alex Dombrandt

Replacements:

16. Jack Musk

17. Nick Auterac

18. Simon Kerrod

19. Dino Lamb

20. Tom Lawday

21. Martin Landajo

22. Francis Saili

23. Vereniki Goneva

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join Sean Farrell to discuss the most revealing post-World Cup insights yet and preview the December back-to-backs..

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud