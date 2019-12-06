Jacob Stockdale moves to 15 for Ulster's showdown with Harlequins

CRAIG GILROY HAS been named in Ulster’s starting line-up for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Harlequins at Kingspan Stadium [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport 2].
Gilroy — who also started in last weekend’s Guinness Pro14 win against Scarlets — will be on the wing, with Jacob Stockdale switching to fullback to replace the suspended Will Addison.
The inclusion of Gilroy is the only personnel change to Dan McFarland’s side from the Champions Cup victory over Clermont Auvergne a fortnight ago.
For Harlequins, England prop Kyle Sinckler will make his first appearance since returning from the World Cup.
Ulster:
15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Louis Ludik
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Craig Gilroy
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Iain Henderson (captain)
6. Sean Reidy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee
Replacements:
16. Adam McBurney
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Matthew Rea
21. David Shanahan
22. Bill Johnston
23. Matt Faddes
Harlequins:
15. Ross Chisholm
14. Travis Ismaiel
13. Michele Campagnaro
12. James Lang
11. Gabriel Ibitoye
10. Marcus Smith
9. Danny Care
1. Joe Marler
2. Elia Elia
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Stephan Lewies
5. Tevita Cavubati
6. Semi Kunatani
7. Chris Robshaw (captain)
8. Alex Dombrandt
Replacements:
16. Jack Musk
17. Nick Auterac
18. Simon Kerrod
19. Dino Lamb
20. Tom Lawday
21. Martin Landajo
22. Francis Saili
23. Vereniki Goneva
