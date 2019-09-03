Usyk to make rescheduled heavyweight debut against former kickboxing star in Chicago

FORMER UNDISPUTED CRUISERWEIGHT world champion Oleksandr Usyk will face Tyrone Spong on his eagerly anticipated heavyweight debut at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena on 12 October, live on Sky Sports in Ireland and the UK.

The Ukrainian pound-for-pound star was forced to withdraw from his originally scheduled bow versus Carlos Takam due to injury in May, but will finally dip his toes into boxing’s deep end when he joins the big men next month.

In Surinamese-Dutchman Spong, Usyk will face a former kickboxing world champion whose transition to the sweet science has seen him amass a record of 14-0, with 13 of his wins quick. The 33-year-old is currently ranked fourth in the world by the WBO.

Spong earned a second-round stoppage over Jeyson Minda in Mexico last Saturday night, and eight of his 13 knockouts have come in the first round.

Usyk, a former Olympic and world champion as an amateur, cleaned out the cruiserweight division on a legendary road run and hasn’t fought since bringing the curtain down on Tony Bellew’s career in Manchester last year.

Usyk wipes out Tony Bellew. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

He is currently the mandatory challenger for the WBO heavyweight world title currently held by Andy Ruiz, who faces Anthony Joshua in a rematch in December.

“I am very excited to make my heavyweight debut in Chicago on 12 October, live on DAZN (in the USA),” said Usyk. “Spong is a fast and powerful heavyweight who has had much success in the ring. I must come through this test to challenge for the world heavyweight title. I look forward to seeing everyone there.”

“After achieving most of my goals as a kickboxer and becoming one of the most decorated champions in the history of the sport, I wanted to test myself in the difficult and challenging sport of boxing,” said ‘King of the Ring’ Spong.

“I have worked tirelessly during the last three years and now have the opportunity to prove my worth as a boxer against perhaps the best pound for pound, and most technically sound boxer in the World. Some may think the challenge may be too difficult, but I believe in myself, and look forward to being victorious on 12 October.”

Added promoter Eddie Hearn: “Usyk’s heavyweight debut is one of the most hotly anticipated boxing moments of 2019 and personally, I can’t wait to see it. Oleksandr is a phenomenon who dominated the cruiserweight division, becoming undisputed after just 15 fights. Now, as he prepares to challenge for the world heavyweight title, he must first overcome Tyrone Spong in Chicago. Spong will be explosive and dangerous and we expect an electric heavyweight battle at the Wintrust Arena.”

