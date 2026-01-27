Former Scotland and Fiji coach Cotter to succeed Les Kiss at Queensland Reds

VERN COTTER RULED himself out of contention to be the new All Blacks coach when he was announced as successor to the departing Les Kiss at the Queensland Reds.

Former Scotland and Fiji coach Cotter will replace Kiss when he leaves to take over from Joe Schmidt in July as Wallabies boss following one final Super Rugby campaign.

The 64-year-old Cotter, who currently coaches the Auckland Blues, was seen as a potential replacement for Scott Robertson after he was fired as New Zealand coach this month.

Advertisement

“When I was contacted about the (Reds) position, I was chuffed and proud. Australian rugby and Australian sport fascinates me,” said New Zealander Cotter, who has signed a two-year contract.

“To work in that culture excites me and when the Queensland Rugby Union laid out their plans for the Reds, it was compelling.

“I did my homework. The Queensland mindset is strong.

“I pride myself on always looking to improve myself as a coach and I certainly feel this can make me a better coach.”

Cotter’s pedigree across 24 years as a coach includes two trophy-winning campaigns with the Blues in 2024 and Clermont-Auvergne in the French Top 14 (2009-10).

He also spent six years in the unrelenting environment of Test rugby, taking Scotland to the Rugby World Cup in 2015 and coaching Fiji for three years.

“What stood out immediately to us was Vern’s character and how strongly he aligns with the values that define us as an organisation,” said QRU chief David Hanham.

“His record of sustained success speaks for itself.”

The Super Rugby season starts next month with Cotter remaining at the Blues until he takes over the Reds.