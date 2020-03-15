This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Vertonghen's family robbed at knifepoint while he was on duty with Tottenham

The incident occurred while Vertonghen was in Germany for Tuesday’s game against RB Leipzig.

By Press Association Sunday 15 Mar 2020, 1:46 PM
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR ARE supporting Jan Vertonghen after his family were robbed at knifepoint while he was away on Champions League duty.

Vertonghen was part of the squad that travelled to Germany for the last-16 second leg with RB Leipzig on Tuesday when four thieves wearing balaclavas raided his home.

They were armed with knives, but Vertonghen’s wife and two children were unharmed.

The Belgium defender is reported to have been made aware of the incident during the 3-0 defeat in Leipzig and boss Jose Mourinho was seen consoling him at full-time.

A Spurs spokesperson said: “We have been supporting Jan and his family through this terribly traumatic time. We encourage anyone who has any information to come forward to help the police with their investigation.”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police added: “Police were called to a residential address in NW3 at 7.49pm on 10 March to a report of a burglary. Officers attended.

“It was reported four men wearing balaclavas, armed with knives, had forced entry to the property and stolen a number of items before leaving. Nobody was injured. The suspects had left the scene before officers arrived. There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.”

