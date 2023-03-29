Virgin Media to broadcast sold-out clash between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers

VIRGIN MEDIA WILL broadcast the sold-out Premier Division clash between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park next Friday, 7 April, the station has announced.

The game, which will be shown on Virgin Media Two, will be the first League of Ireland game shown live on Virgin Media Television. No other live broadcasts on Virgin Media have yet been announced.

A statement released by Virgin Media today says the decision “comes on the back of multiple sold-out games across the League of Ireland in 2023 and demand for more high-profile fixtures to be broadcast such as the Dublin Derby between table-toppers Bohemians and defending Champions Shamrock Rovers.”

Coverage for the game will begin at 7.30pm and kick-off will follow at 7.45pm.

“We are delighted to be broadcasting our first ever SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture and you couldn’t choose a more exciting one than Bohemians versus Shamrock Rovers,” Virgin Media Television, Head of News and Sport, Mick McCaffrey said after the announcement. ”The league has never been more popular as evidenced by the amount of fans attending matches every week and we are really looking forward to bringing our viewers such a top-class game on Good Friday.”

