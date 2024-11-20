The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Wales name squad for Euro 2025 play off against Ireland
WALES WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL side manager, Rhian Wilkinson, has named her squad to face Eileen’s Gleeson’s Ireland in the women’s Euro 2025 play off final.
There is only one change to the squad from the previous game against Slovakia, with Charlotte Lee dropping out of the squad to resume the U19 Euros qualifying campaign.
In her place comes Sunderland midfielder, Ellen Jones. The game takes place on Friday, 29 November at Cardiff City Stadium.
