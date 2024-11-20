Advertisement
Wales head coach, Rhian Wilkinson. Alamy Stock Photo
Freesquad announcement

Wales name squad for Euro 2025 play off against Ireland

One change from previous game against Slovakia.
1.48pm, 20 Nov 2024
284

WALES WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL side manager, Rhian Wilkinson, has named her squad to face Eileen’s Gleeson’s Ireland in the women’s Euro 2025 play off final.

There is only one change to the squad from the previous game against Slovakia, with Charlotte Lee dropping out of the squad to resume the U19 Euros qualifying campaign.

In her place comes Sunderland midfielder, Ellen Jones. The game takes place on Friday, 29 November at Cardiff City Stadium. 

Wales

