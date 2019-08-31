Team news

16 mins ago

Wales have been forced into a change on their bench with Aaron Wainwright replacing Ross Moriarty. The latter is suffering with a hip problem.

Warren Gatland has handed Test debuts to a pair of Cardiff Blues: loosehead Rhys Carré and wideman Owen Lane.

Ireland are thus far unchanged from the team named by Joe Schmidt on Thursday.

Wales

15. Hallam Amos

14. Owen Lane

13. Scott Williams

12. Owen Watkin

11. Steff Evans

10. Jarrod Evans

9. Aled Davies

1. Rhys Carré

2. Ryan Elias

3. Samson Lee

4. Adam Beard

5. Bradley Davies

6. Aaron Shingler

7. James Davies

8. Josh Navidi (captain)

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee

17. Rob Evans

18. Leon Brown

19. Jake Ball

20. Aaron Wainwright

21. Tomos Williams

22. Rhys Patchell

23. Jonah Holmes

Ireland

15. Will Addison

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. James Ryan

5. Iain Henderson

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Rory Best

17. Andrew Porter

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Devin Toner

20. Jordi Murphy

21. Luke McGrath

22. Garry Ringrose

23. Dave Kearney