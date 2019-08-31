Join us for minute-by-minute coverage from the Principality Stadium.
Rhys Ruddock, Jack McGrath and Jordan Larmour are with the Ireland squad as cover in case of any late injuries, per Murray in Cardiff.
Here are the big man’s thoughts on the Rory Best situation.
If you’re only farting around waiting for kick-off, Bernard Jackman and the aforementioned Murray Kinsella sat down with me on Thursday for a post-Twickenham autopsy and pre-Cardiff rallying call. Brilliant stuff from the lads. Worth a spin, if you’ve the time and space.
Team news
Wales have been forced into a change on their bench with Aaron Wainwright replacing Ross Moriarty. The latter is suffering with a hip problem.
Warren Gatland has handed Test debuts to a pair of Cardiff Blues: loosehead Rhys Carré and wideman Owen Lane.
Ireland are thus far unchanged from the team named by Joe Schmidt on Thursday.
Wales
15. Hallam Amos
14. Owen Lane
13. Scott Williams
12. Owen Watkin
11. Steff Evans
10. Jarrod Evans
9. Aled Davies
1. Rhys Carré
2. Ryan Elias
3. Samson Lee
4. Adam Beard
5. Bradley Davies
6. Aaron Shingler
7. James Davies
8. Josh Navidi (captain)
Replacements:
16. Elliot Dee
17. Rob Evans
18. Leon Brown
19. Jake Ball
20. Aaron Wainwright
21. Tomos Williams
22. Rhys Patchell
23. Jonah Holmes
Ireland
15. Will Addison
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. James Ryan
5. Iain Henderson
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Rory Best
17. Andrew Porter
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Devin Toner
20. Jordi Murphy
21. Luke McGrath
22. Garry Ringrose
23. Dave Kearney
Warren Gatland spoke earlier this week of how he hoped to derail Ireland even further ahead of World Cup kick-off, but this takes the biscuit altogether. Has Murray not been through enough over the last couple of weeks?
August 31, 2019
Big day for this man on his 27th birthday…
Afternoon, all, and welcome to our live coverage of Ireland’s
pre-season friendly do-or-die clash with Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
Gavan Casey here, and I’ll be with you all afternoon as Ireland aim to right their course with Japan on the horizon, and Wales bid to inflict further psychological damage upon the Irish people.
With less than an hour to kick-off in the Welsh capital, how are we feeling?
Poll Results:
