This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 31 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

8,560 Views 17 Comments
Share

Rhys Ruddock, Jack McGrath and Jordan Larmour are with the Ireland squad as cover in case of any late injuries, per Murray in Cardiff.

peter-omahony-ahead-of-the-game Some pre-match reading... Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

rob-howley-with-joe-schmidt-and-andy-farrell-ahead-of-the-game Welsh backs coach Rob Howley with Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt and defensive coach Andy Farrell ahead of kick-off. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

garry-ringroase-ahead-of-the-game Garry Ringrose preparing to slot in at 10 if necessary. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Here are the big man’s thoughts on the Rory Best situation.

If you’re only farting around waiting for kick-off, Bernard Jackman and the aforementioned Murray Kinsella sat down with me on Thursday for a post-Twickenham autopsy and pre-Cardiff rallying call. Brilliant stuff from the lads. Worth a spin, if you’ve the time and space.

Team news

Wales have been forced into a change on their bench with Aaron Wainwright replacing Ross Moriarty. The latter is suffering with a hip problem.

Warren Gatland has handed Test debuts to a pair of Cardiff Blues: loosehead Rhys Carré and wideman Owen Lane.

Ireland are thus far unchanged from the team named by Joe Schmidt on Thursday.

Wales

15. Hallam Amos
14. Owen Lane
13. Scott Williams
12. Owen Watkin
11. Steff Evans
10. Jarrod Evans
9. Aled Davies

1. Rhys Carré
2. Ryan Elias
3. Samson Lee
4. Adam Beard
5. Bradley Davies
6. Aaron Shingler
7. James Davies
8. Josh Navidi (captain)

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee
17. Rob Evans
18. Leon Brown
19. Jake Ball
20. Aaron Wainwright
21. Tomos Williams
22. Rhys Patchell
23. Jonah Holmes

Ireland

15. Will Addison
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. James Ryan
5. Iain Henderson
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Rory Best
17. Andrew Porter
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Devin Toner
20. Jordi Murphy
21. Luke McGrath
22. Garry Ringrose
23. Dave Kearney

Warren Gatland spoke earlier this week of how he hoped to derail Ireland even further ahead of World Cup kick-off, but this takes the biscuit altogether. Has Murray not been through enough over the last couple of weeks?

Afternoon, all, and welcome to our live coverage of Ireland’s pre-season friendly do-or-die clash with Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Gavan Casey here, and I’ll be with you all afternoon as Ireland aim to right their course with Japan on the horizon, and Wales bid to inflict further psychological damage upon the Irish people.

fiona-and-sinead-halligan Fiona and Sinead Halligan from Mayo gear up for today's encounter. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

With less than an hour to kick-off in the Welsh capital, how are we feeling?


Poll Results:

Early days -- there is still cause for optimism (157)
We're in trouble (107)
Life is a carnival of pain and today will likely serve only to accentuate that (54)



About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie