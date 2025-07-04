Skelton and Valetini missing as Schmidt shows Wallabies' hand

THE WALLABIES WILL be without heavyweight forwards Will Skelton and Rob Valetini for Sunday’s clash with Fiji, their only game before taking on the British and Irish Lions in the three-Test series.

La Rochelle lock Skelton and Brumbies back row Valetini are carrying injuries that have made them doubts for the opening meeting with the Lions on 19 July, while scrum-half Jake Gordon also misses out this weekend.

Wallabies boss Joe Schmidt hasn’t sprung any big selection surprises with his team for this weekend’s meeting with Fiji in Newcastle, a couple of hours north of Sydney.

Number eight Harry Wilson continues in the captaincy role he took on last year, while Noah Lolesio retains the number 10 shirt.

Flanker Langi Gleeson – who will join Montpellier in France later this year – starts against Fiji in Valetini’s absence. There had been speculation in Australia that Gleeson and others could be overlooked by Schmidt due to their future moves abroad, but he is rewarded for his superb season for the Waratahs.

Advertisement

32-year-old Waratahs hooker Dave Porecki, who previously played for London Irish, comes into the starting XV from the cold, having last played for the Wallabies at the 2023 World Cup.

Reds scrum-half Tate McDermott takes the number nine shirt as regular starter Gordon misses out through injury. Schmidt hopes to have Gordon back in time for the first Lions Test.

Superstar rugby league convert Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii will continue in the Wallabies’ number 13 jersey, despite playing most of his rugby at fullback for the Waratahs in Super Rugby this year.

His Waratahs team-mate, 20-year-old wing Max Jorgensen, makes his return from an ankle injury for this clash with the Fijians, while Western Force flyer Harry Potter is on the other wing as Tom Wright continues at fullback.

Schmidt has opted to use Ulster-bound loosehead Angus Bell off the bench as the experienced James Slipper starts in the front row.

Also included among the replacements are Western Force halfbacks Nic White and Ben Donaldson, who played against the Lions last week. Reds wing/centre and Fiji native Filipo Daugunu, who wasn’t with the Wallabies in Europe last autumn, comes into the number 23 shirt.

Wallabies (v Fiji):

15. Tom Wright

14. Harry Potter

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

12. Len Ikitau

11. Max Jorgensen

10. Noah Lolesio

9. Tate McDermott

1. James Slipper

2. David Porecki

3. Allan Alaalatoa

4. Nick Frost

5. Jeremy Williams

6. Langi Gleeson

7. Fraser McReight

8. Harry Wilson (captain)

Replacements:

16. Billy Pollard

17. Angus Bell

18. Zane Nonggorr

19. Tom Hooper

20. Carlo Tizzano

21. Nic White

22. Ben Donaldson

23. Filipo Daugunu