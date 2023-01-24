Austin Stacks county winning goalkeeper signs for Kerry FC

KERRY FC HAVE announced Austin Stacks goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie as the club’s latest signing.

Guthrie was part of the Austin Stacks team that won the Kerry SFC title in 2021, and has won one Munster senior medal, four Kerry Championships and one U21 county medal with the club.

Guthrie previously represented Tralee Dynamos in the League of Ireland A Championship and played for Ireland at U15 level.

“Soccer has always been my first love and if Kerry FC had happened years ago I would have given my all to wear the Kerry soccer jersey,” Guthrie said.

I’m delighted that Billy and his team have given me the opportunity to prove I am still able to play and I’m looking forward to the season ahead.”

Manager Billy Dennehy added: “Wayne is a player that excelled in GAA terms in recent years but before that he represented his country and had a very strong soccer background from a young age.

“When Kerry FC got the green light, Wayne reached out to us here and expressed a real desire to come in and be a part of Kerry FC.

“He came in training for a couple of weeks and showed a great attitude and determination and a great desire to be a part of Kerry Football Club.

“Because of that, we are very happy to give him the opportunity to be involved in the club and I’m excited to see how he adapts to us and the environment and how he performs for the season ahead.”

Kerry FC are currently ramping up preparations ahead of their debut League of IReland First Division campaign, which kicks off against Cobh Ramblers at Mounthawk Park on 17 February.

