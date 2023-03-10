Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Advertisement
Malakai Fekitoa is to leave Munster after one season. What URC team is he joining?
INPHO
Benetton
Glasgow Warriors
Stormers
Scarlets
Which key player for Mickey Harte's Louth team has been ruled out for 12 weeks through injury?
INPHO
Conor Grimes
Ryan Burns
Tommy Durnin
Sam Mulroy
Who did Katie McCabe's Arsenal team defeat last Sunday in the Conti Cup final?
Alamy
Manchester United
Manchester City
Chelsea
Liverpool
How many players did Ballyhale Shamrocks have on the 2022-23 club hurling team of the year?
Inpho
10
6
7
8
Who didn't score in Liverpool's 7-0 hammering of Manchester United last weekend?
Darwin Nunez
Mohamed Salah
Cody Gakpo
Jordan Henderson
Darragh McElhinney finished fourth in the 3,000m final at the European Athletics Indoor Championships last weekend. Where is he from?
Cork
Dublin
Limerick
Kilkenny
Which club is David Meyler returning to in a youth coaching capacity?
Sunderland
Hull City
Reading
Coventry City
Which of the following Irish stars is set for their first 2023 Six Nations appearance this weekend?
Johnny Sexton
Tadhg Furlong
Garry Ringrose
James Lowe
Rory McIlroy fell just short of claiming the Arnold Palmer Invitational last weekend. Who was crowned the winner?
Alamy
Scottie Scheffler
Kurt Kitayama
Jordan Spieth
Harris English
Sarah Rowe this week said her move to the Women's Premier Division is about 'reaching my potential in soccer' rather than World Cup hopes. Which club has she joined?
Bohemians
Shelbourne
Shamrock Rovers
DLR Waves
You scored out of !
Gold
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis
Nations Analysis
Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this springBecome a Member