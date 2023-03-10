Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Malakai Fekitoa is to leave Munster after one season. What URC team is he joining? INPHO Benetton Glasgow Warriors

Stormers Scarlets

Which key player for Mickey Harte's Louth team has been ruled out for 12 weeks through injury? INPHO Conor Grimes Ryan Burns

Tommy Durnin Sam Mulroy

Who did Katie McCabe's Arsenal team defeat last Sunday in the Conti Cup final? Alamy Manchester United Manchester City

Chelsea Liverpool

How many players did Ballyhale Shamrocks have on the 2022-23 club hurling team of the year? Inpho 10 6

7 8

Who didn't score in Liverpool's 7-0 hammering of Manchester United last weekend? Darwin Nunez Mohamed Salah

Cody Gakpo Jordan Henderson

Darragh McElhinney finished fourth in the 3,000m final at the European Athletics Indoor Championships last weekend. Where is he from? Cork Dublin

Limerick Kilkenny

Which club is David Meyler returning to in a youth coaching capacity? Sunderland Hull City

Reading Coventry City

Which of the following Irish stars is set for their first 2023 Six Nations appearance this weekend? Johnny Sexton Tadhg Furlong

Garry Ringrose James Lowe

Rory McIlroy fell just short of claiming the Arnold Palmer Invitational last weekend. Who was crowned the winner? Alamy Scottie Scheffler Kurt Kitayama

Jordan Spieth Harris English