Wes Hoolahan donates €18,700 to Temple Street children's hospital following Norwich testimonial

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland attacking midfielder Wes Hoolahan has donated €18,700 to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital following his recent Norwich City testimonial match.

The 37-year-old ended his decade-long stay with the Canaries to join West Brom in 2018, but 20,000 supporters turned out at Carrow Road in May for the fixture which was a joint-tribute to Hoolahan’s fellow Norwich legend Russell Martin.

Hoolahan visited the children’s hospital last week to make his sizeable donation.

Our huge thanks to Wes Hoolahan, who raised an incredible €18,700.34 for Temple Street at his testimonial match in Carrow Road. We are so grateful to Wes for the wonderful donation he has made to Temple Street. Thank you Wes! pic.twitter.com/ceiXge1aGt — Temple Street (@Temple_Street) August 17, 2019

“Back in May, West Browmwich midfielder and proud Dub, Wes Hoolahan, pledged to raise vital funds for Temple Street in his testimonial match against former team mate Russel Martin’s team,” read a statement on Temple Street’s website (you can donate to Temple Street here).

“Wes raised an incredible €18,700.34 for Temple Street at the match which was held in Carrow Road, where he played an amazing 10 seasons, making 352 appearances and scoring 54 goals for Norwich City. Wes was also a fan favourite of the Republic of Ireland team, making 43 appearances and represented his country in the European Championship Finals in 2016.

We are so grateful to Wes for the wonderful donation he has made to Temple Street. Thank you Wes! The money you have raised is going to fund vital lifesaving equipment for our little patients here in Temple Street. We are thrilled to have you as a great friend and support of our special hospital.

Hoolahan recently joined Australian top-tier outfit Newcastle Jets, bringing to an end his 14-year stint in the UK.