This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 19 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wes Hoolahan donates €18,700 to Temple Street children's hospital following Norwich testimonial

The money will be put towards ‘vital lifesaving equipment’ for the hospital’s young patients.

By Gavan Casey Monday 19 Aug 2019, 3:33 PM
35 minutes ago 1,292 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4772713
Wes Hoolahan and a staff member from Temple Street Children's University Hospital.
Image: Temple Street (@Temple_Street)
Wes Hoolahan and a staff member from Temple Street Children's University Hospital.
Wes Hoolahan and a staff member from Temple Street Children's University Hospital.
Image: Temple Street (@Temple_Street)

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland attacking midfielder Wes Hoolahan has donated €18,700 to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital following his recent Norwich City testimonial match.

The 37-year-old ended his decade-long stay with the Canaries to join West Brom in 2018, but 20,000 supporters turned out at Carrow Road in May for the fixture which was a joint-tribute to Hoolahan’s fellow Norwich legend Russell Martin.

Hoolahan visited the children’s hospital last week to make his sizeable donation.

“Back in May, West Browmwich midfielder and proud Dub, Wes Hoolahan, pledged to raise vital funds for Temple Street in his testimonial match against former team mate Russel Martin’s team,” read a statement on Temple Street’s website (you can donate to Temple Street here).

“Wes raised an incredible €18,700.34 for Temple Street at the match which was held in Carrow Road, where he played an amazing 10 seasons, making 352 appearances and scoring 54 goals for Norwich City. Wes was also a fan favourite of the Republic of Ireland team, making 43 appearances and represented his country in the European Championship Finals in 2016.

We are so grateful to Wes for the wonderful donation he has made to Temple Street. Thank you Wes! The money you have raised is going to fund vital lifesaving equipment for our little patients here in Temple Street. We are thrilled to have you as a great friend and support of our special hospital.

Hoolahan recently joined Australian top-tier outfit Newcastle Jets, bringing to an end his 14-year stint in the UK.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie