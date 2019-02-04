This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Some pre-game reading material ahead of kick-off:

It’s another must-win for Liverpool this evening, but will West Ham prove a thorn in Jurgen Klopp’s side and grab a result? Let us know below how you see this one going!


Poll Results:





So, tonight’s teams will line out as:

West Ham: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Snodgrass, Noble, Rice, Felipe Anderson, Antonio, Hernandez.

Substitutes: Zabaleta, Carroll, Adrian, Obiang, Masuaku, Lucas Perez, Diangana.

Liverpool: Alisson, Milner, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Mane, Firmino, Lallana, Salah.

Substitutes: Sturridge, Moreno, Mignolet, Shaqiri, Origi, Jones, Camacho.

We’ll get started with tonight’s team news…

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this evening’s Premier League clash between West Ham and Liverpool at the London Stadium.

The title race rumbles on with each passing week offering a new twist and turn. Liverpool had the chance to go seven points clear this time last week after Man City fell away to Newcastle United.

However Leicester put a halt to the Reds’ charge after successfully holding Jurgen Klopp’s men to a 1-1 draw at Anfield, thanks to a Harry Maguire equaliser. Now with City having easily dispatched Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates yesterday, the focus is back on Liverpool again tonight.

Even a draw against West Ham would be a big setback. Klopp will not need anybody to tell him what’s at stake in London, as his side try to restore their five point lead at the top of the table.

There are 14 games to go between now and the end of May, but already in this most tense of title races, every single game feels absolutely crucial. Kick-off is coming up in just over an hour at 8.00pm!

