USA midfielder joins Leeds on loan from Juventus

LEEDS HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of United States midfielder Weston McKennie on loan from Juventus until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent move.

The 24-year-old has moved to Elland Road for a reported €1.1million (£1m) loan fee, with the signing subject to a work permit.

McKennie has made 41 senior appearances for his country and started in all four of their World Cup matches at Qatar 2022.

He is the third USA international to team up with Leeds’ American head coach Jesse Marsch after Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson joined the club last summer.

McKennie began his professional career at Schalke, making 91 appearances in all competitions before becoming the first American to sign for Juventus, initially on loan, in 2020.

He has made 96 appearances in all competitions for Juve, scoring 13 goals.

McKennie becomes Leeds’ third arrival of the January window following the signings of striker Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim and defender Max Wober from RB Salzburg.

Leeds said he could make his debut in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

