Childs in charge as Limerick claim Division 4 title

Limerick 3-11

Wexford 0-18

Kevin Egan reports from Croke Park

LIMERICK MIDFIELDER TOMMIE Childs set up two goals and fired in another to power the Treaty County league glory at Croke Park this evening, with those goals proving crucial on an evening when Wexford failed to make their overall superiority from open play count on the scoreboard.

The Model county arguably had as many chances to rattle the Limerick net, while they also could have added more white or orange flags as well, but they racked up seven second half wides and dropped several shorts short into the bargain, meaning that each time Limerick hit them for a goal, which in each instance was when the score was level, their efforts to get back on level terms were laboured.

Their difficulties up front were illustrated by how Páiric Hughes scored twice from his role as hard-working wing forward, while the rest of the forward line registered one score from play between them, instead leaving the bulk of the work to the Wexford half-back line.

Ian Corbett lifts the trophy with his son Dylan. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Martin O’Connor, Eoghan Nolan and Eoin Porter certainly did what they could with 0-5 in scores and playing a key role in plenty more, but it wasn’t enough to fully counterbalance their weakness at the other end.

Limerick’s James Naughton, who came into this game on the back of his Allianz League record tally of 4-12 last time out, was also not as prominent as he would have liked, but Childs more than compensated.

The big midfielder floated a gorgeous handpass into the path of Darragh Ó Siochrú for the first goal, though the corner forward could have taken a point but instead decided to go for broke and take on his man with the possession.

Porter and Childs traded points to leave that goal between the sides at half-time (1-6 to 0-6) but the first three points of the second half all went Wexford’s way, suggesting that the unbeaten Leinster side were about to turn the screw, building on some excellent fielding by Liam Coleman and Niall Hughes.

Jimmy Lee and Emmet Rigter celebrate. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Then Childs again broke through, setting up Peter Nash for the substitute’s first touch. He duly showed patience and composure to sidestep the keeper and place a low shot through a crowded small square.

Again Wexford regathered their strength, and again they drew level, this time on the hour mark through a long-range Brooks free.

Once again Limerick had a green flag in their locker, and this time Childs cut out the middle man by firing the ball to the net himself after driving through, and this time they wouldn’t be reeled in.

Scorers for Limerick: Darragh Ó Siochrú 1-1, T Childs 1-1, J Naughton 0-4 (0-3f), P Nash 1-0, E Rigter 0-2, P Maher 0-1, T McCarthy 0-1, D Neville 0-1.

Scorers for Wexford: M Rossiter 0-4f, D Brooks 0-3 (1 45, 1tpf), E Porter 0-2, P Hughes 0-2, N Hughes 0-2, E Nolan 0-2 (1tp), M O’Connor 0-1, K O’Grady 0-1, G Cullen 0-1.

LIMERICK:

1 Josh Ryan (Oola)

2 Cormac Woulfe (St. Senan’s)

3 Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins)

4 Fiachra Cotter (Fr. Casey’s)

5 Mark McCarthy (Fr. Casey’s)

6 Iain Corbett (Newcastlewest)

7 Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8 Darragh O’Hagan (Mungret St. Paul’s)

9 Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels)

15 Killian Ryan (Mungret St. Paul’s)

10 Paul Maher (Adare)

12 Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford)

13 Darragh Ó Siochrú (Monaleen)

14 Emmet Rigter (Newcastlewest)

11 James Naughton (St. Senan’s)

SUBS:

19 Rob Childs (Galtee Gaels) for McCarthy (29)

25 Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) for O’Hagan (43)

26 Danny Neville (Ballysteen) for Ó Siochrú (53)

23 Andrew Meade (Rathkeale) for Fahy (60)

17 Diarmuid Buckley (Fr. Casey’s) for McCarthy (60)

WEXFORD:

1 Darragh Brooks (Castletown)

18 Liam O’Connor (St. Mary’s, Rosslare)

3 Gavin Sheehan (Gusserane O’Rahilly’s)

2 Michael Furlong (St. Abban’s, Adamstown)

4 Martin O’Connor (HWH-Bunclody)

6 Eoghan Nolan (Shelmaliers)

5 Eoin Porter (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown)

8 Liam Coleman (Castletown)

9 Niall Hughes (Kilanerin)

10 Páiric Hughes (Kilanerin)

11 Shane Pettit (St. Fintan’s)

14 Tom Byrne (Kilmore)

13 Kevin O’Grady (St. James’)

12 Mark Rossiter (Gusserane O’Rahilly’s)

26 Cian Hughes (Kilanerin)

SUBS:

25 Seán Ryan (Gusserane O’Rahilly’s) for Byrne (half-time)

15 Ben Brosnan (Carnew Emmets) for C Hughes (half-time)

23 Graeme Cullen (Gusserane O’Rahilly’s) for Pettit (46)

20 Dylan Furlong (Sarsfields) for O’Connor (49)

REF: Seamus Mulhare (Laois)