Saturday 16 March, 2019
TEAM NEWS: There are three changes from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from last weekend’s defeat to Arsenal.

Sergio Romero replaces David de Gea between the sticks, Ander Herrera comes in to for Fred in midfield and Anthony Martial comes in for Romelu Lukaku up front.

For Wolves, Nuno Espírito Santo makes just one change from his side’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea last Sunday.

John Ruddy replaces Rui Patricio in goal and everyone else outfield remains as is.

Man United: Romero, Dalot, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, Herrera, Matic, Pogba (c), Lingard, Rashford, Martial.

Substitutes: De Gea, Jones, Rojo, Pereira, Fred, McTominay, Mata.

Wolves: Ruddy, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Otto, Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Raul, Jota.

Substitutes: Norris, Bennett, Cavaleiro, Costa, Gibbs-White, Vinagre, Traore.

Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello hello and welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of this evening’s FA Cup quarter-final between Wolves and Manchester United at Molineux.

A cup semi-final at Wembley is up for grabs and with Wolves having already dumped Liverpool out — combined with an impressive return to the Premier League this season which sees them skirting around the possibility of a Europa League finish — this promises to be an excellent game.

After their Champions League miracle in Paris a fortnight ago it looked for a good while like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s red machine might never suffer the bitter taste of defeat. But last weekend’s 2-0 humbling at the Emirates at the hands of Arsenal brought a hault to United’s ongoing momentum.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup - Quarter Final - Molineux Source: Chris Radburn

Yesterday they were drawn against Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the next two months will prove to be crucial for everyone at Old Trafford as they attempt to secure a top four finish, cause the upset of upsets against Barca and keep the possibility of silverware alive as well. Enter the FA Cup. 

Solskjaer won this competition twice, in 1999 and again in 2004, and would undoubtedly relish the opportunity to deliver a trophy upon his return in the dugout. He surely has the manager’s gig in the bag already, but an FA Cup triumph would be the cherry on top at this stage.

His side face a stiff test today. Wolves, as mentioned, knocked Liverpool out in the third round at this venue two months ago and will fancy their chances against any opposition — they have forced all of Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and both Manchester clubs to drop points this season.

Kick-off is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 7.55pm, with today’s game live on BBC One if you happen to be near a TV.

