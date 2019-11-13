This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Four for league champions Peamount and three for Wexford Youths on team of the season

Republic of Ireland stars Rianna Jarrett, Jamie Finn and Emily Whelan both got the nod.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 12:05 PM
34 minutes ago 206 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4889668
Peamount United players celebrating their league victory this year.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

CHAMPIONS PEAMOUNT UNITED lead the way on the 2019 So Hotels Women’s National League team of the season, with four players included in the selection.

Peamount secured the league title for the first time since 2012 following a victory over Cork City last month. They needed a win to mathematically seal the crown after a dramatic late title charge by rivals Shelbourne in the previous weeks, and they did so in emphatic style with an 8-1 victory at home.

Goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon has been included in the team, while Peamount defender Claire Walsh and midfield duo Eleanor Ryan Doyle and Megan Smyth-Lynch have also made the cut.

Meanwhile, second-placed Shelbourne and back-to-back FAI Cup winners Wexford Youths are both represented by three players each on the team of the season.

Young Player of the Year nominee Emily Whelan is named in attack while her Shelbourne team-mates Jamie Finn and Alex Kavanagh are also in the team. Both Whelan and Finn featured for the Republic of Ireland in their Euro 2021 qualifier draw against Greece on Tuesday.

Wexford Youths, who edged out Peamount in the FAI Cup final, are represented by Lauren Dwyer, team captain Kylie Murphy and Ireland international Rianna Jarrett. 

The final player on the 2019 Team of the Season is Galway Women’s defender Sadhbh Doyle.

So Hotels Women’s National League – Team of the Season

Goalkeeper

Naoisha McAloon – Peamount United

Defenders

Sadhbh Doyle – Galway Women’s
Claire Walsh – Peamount United
Jamie Finn – Shelbourne
Lauren Dwyer – Wexford Youths

Midfielders

Eleanor Ryan Doyle – Peamount United
Megan Smyth-Lynch – Peamount United
Alex Kavanagh – Shelbourne
Kylie Murphy – Wexford Youths

Forwards

Emily Whelan – Shelbourne
Rianna Jarrett – Wexford Youths

