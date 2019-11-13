Four for league champions Peamount and three for Wexford Youths on team of the season

CHAMPIONS PEAMOUNT UNITED lead the way on the 2019 So Hotels Women’s National League team of the season, with four players included in the selection.

Peamount secured the league title for the first time since 2012 following a victory over Cork City last month. They needed a win to mathematically seal the crown after a dramatic late title charge by rivals Shelbourne in the previous weeks, and they did so in emphatic style with an 8-1 victory at home.

Goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon has been included in the team, while Peamount defender Claire Walsh and midfield duo Eleanor Ryan Doyle and Megan Smyth-Lynch have also made the cut.

Meanwhile, second-placed Shelbourne and back-to-back FAI Cup winners Wexford Youths are both represented by three players each on the team of the season.

Young Player of the Year nominee Emily Whelan is named in attack while her Shelbourne team-mates Jamie Finn and Alex Kavanagh are also in the team. Both Whelan and Finn featured for the Republic of Ireland in their Euro 2021 qualifier draw against Greece on Tuesday.

Wexford Youths, who edged out Peamount in the FAI Cup final, are represented by Lauren Dwyer, team captain Kylie Murphy and Ireland international Rianna Jarrett.

The final player on the 2019 Team of the Season is Galway Women’s defender Sadhbh Doyle.

So Hotels Women’s National League – Team of the Season

Goalkeeper

Naoisha McAloon – Peamount United

Defenders

Sadhbh Doyle – Galway Women’s

Claire Walsh – Peamount United

Jamie Finn – Shelbourne

Lauren Dwyer – Wexford Youths

Midfielders

Eleanor Ryan Doyle – Peamount United

Megan Smyth-Lynch – Peamount United

Alex Kavanagh – Shelbourne

Kylie Murphy – Wexford Youths

Forwards

Emily Whelan – Shelbourne

Rianna Jarrett – Wexford Youths

