Five Irish boxers included in World Boxing's first ever world rankings

AMATEUR BOXING’S BREAKWAY world governing body, World Boxing, on Monday published its first ever world rankings which feature five Irish athletes.

Irish boxing has been affiliated to World Boxing since May, with the IABA among the 125 national federations who have disassociated from IBA to secure the sport’s Olympic future.

World Boxing will run boxing at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles as well as its qualifying tournaments. The breakaway body will also preside over the Youth Olympic Games and the Commonwealth Games going forward.

World Boxing’s world rankings will be used to determine seedings at major competitions including the World Boxing Championships and all of the continental championships, multi-sport games (such as the European Games and Olympics), and World Boxing Cup finals.

These first ever rankings were decided by a points system applied to seven recent major tournaments stretching back to the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Roscommon’s recently crowned 75kg world champion, Aoife O’Rourke, enters World Boxing’s middleweight rankings at no.1. The four-time European champion and previous World Championship silver medallist cemented her place as the world’s best in Liverpool last month.

Aoife’s sister, 2022 world champion Lisa O’Rourke, has been ranked sixth at 70kg despite taking silver at the most recent Worlds. Lisa, however, missed through injury several of the preceding tournaments which contributed to Monday’s rankings.

Offaly’s Gráinne Walsh, who recently earned World Championship bronze at 65kg, has been ranked sixth at welterweight.

Westmeath teenager Patsy Joyce is also sixth at 55kg after taking World bronze in his first major international tournament as a senior.

Paris Olympian Jack Marley is also sixth at heavyweight, or 90kg.

The world rankings are available in full here.