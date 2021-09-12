Champions Chelsea get back on track with big win over Everton

CHAMPIONS CHELSEA BOUNCED back from their opening day loss to Arsenal by thrashing Everton in the Women’s Super League.

Fran Kirby put Emma Hayes’ side on their way at Kingsmeadow before last season’s top scorer Sam Kerr bagged a brace in the second half.

Substitute Beth England came off the bench to wrap up victory for a dominant Chelsea side who racked up 27 shots during the course of the game.

Irish international ‘keeper, Courtney Brosnan, was held in reserve as Everton side fell to the champions.

Elsewhere, Tottenham scored a controversial late own goal as they came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 at the Academy Stadium.

There was disappointment for Birmingham City’s hefty Irish contingent as the Blues fell to a 5-0 home defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Cork midfielder Megan Connolly was central to the Seagulls win, while Louise Quinn – the club captain – Jamie Finn and Harriet Scott all played the 90 for Birmingham. Emily Whelan was sprung from the bench in the second half, while goalkeeper Marie Hourihan an unused substitute, with Eleanor Ryan Doyle also on the books of the club.

Megan Connolly in action for Ireland. Source: Kristinn Magnusson/INPHO

More Irish players faced off as Arsenal beat Reading on the same scoreline. Girls In Green captain Katie McCabe chipped in with an assist and picked up a late yellow card as the Gunners enjoyed a comprehensive win. On the flip side, it was a difficult afternoon for Grace Moloney, who has established herself as Vera Pauw’s number one of late, and the Royals.

Yesterday, Ruesha Littlejohn produced a battling performance around the middle – and also saw yellow – for her new club, Aston Villa, who ground out a 1-1 draw with West Ham after a 92nd-minute equaliser.

Three further Irish internationals featured in the FA Women’s Championship this afternoon. Niamh Fahey, Liverpool’s skipper and one of three Irish players on the books there, was sent off in the Reds’ 0-0 draw with Bristol City after the Galway woman was shown a second yellow card in the 78th minute.

Leanne Kiernan played most of the game, with Megan Campbell absent from the matchday squad.

Rianna Jarrett, meanwhile, played 71 minutes as her London City Lionesses side fell to a 1-0 loss at Lewes.

Meanwhile in America, Denise O’Sullivan and Diane Caldwell’s North Carolina Courage played out a 0-0 draw with Portland Thorns. O’Sullivan went the distance in the National Women’s Soccer League [NWSL] clash, while Caldwell was an unused substitute.

Sunday’s WSL results

Birmingham City 0-5 Brighton and Hove Albion Women

Chelsea Women 4-0 Everton Women

Leicester City Women 1-3 Manchester United Women

Manchester City Women 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur Women

Reading Women 0-4 Arsenal Women