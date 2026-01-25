Man City go nine points clear as O'Sullivan helps Liverpool to first win of the season

MANCHESTER CITY MOVED nine points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League table after a 2-1 win at London City Lionesses this afternoon.

Kadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw bagged the winner in the 86th minute, as City took full advantage after second-placed Chelsea lost 2-0 at home to Arsenal yesterday.

It was a major blow for the Blues, who have won the last six WSL titles in a row. Man City are targetting their first since 2016.

City’s Brazilian star Kerolin opened the scoring early at Hayes’ Lane, but 2025 WSL 2 champions London City hit back through Freya Godfrey in the 68th minute.

Shaw secured all three points late on with her 13th goal of the season in a major boost to City’s title charge.

Denise O'Sullivan (file photo). Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

At the other end of the table, Denise O’Sullivan helped Liverpool to their first win of the season on her WSL debut for the Reds.

Mia Enderby scored twice in second-half stoppage time to clinch a 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur at St Helen’s Stadium.

Irish midfield star O’Sullivan impressed as she played the full game. Leanne Kiernan again missed out through injury.

Liverpool remain bottom, however, after West Ham United won 2-1 at Leicester City. Megan Walsh (West Ham), Katie Keane and Heather Payne (Leicester) were unused substitutes on both sides.

Manchester United leapfrogged Spurs to fourth after a 4-1 win away to Aston Villa. Three goals in seven second-half minutes sent United on their way. Anna Patten played the full game for Villa.

On the scoresheet: Abbie Larkin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Abbie Larkin was on target for Crystal Palace in WSL 2. The Irish striker came off the bench to score their final goal in a 4-0 win at home to Durham.

Kelly Brady, who recently joined from Athlone Town, made her league debut for Palace as a second-half substitute.

Elsewhere, Amber Barrett scored her first goal for Strasbourg in their 1-0 win over Grenoble, the Donegal super sub sending her new side into the quarter-finals of the French Women’s Cup.

And in Scotland, Ciara Grantwas on the scoresheet for Hibernian, while Tara O’Hanlon made her Celtic debut having signed on loan from Man City this week.