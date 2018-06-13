This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 13 June, 2018
After the success of Ireland 2017, six countries want to host next Women's World Cup

Australia, England, France, New Zealand, Portugal and Wales are all interested in staging the tournament in 2021.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 13 Jun 2018, 4:38 PM
29 minutes ago 385 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4069029

AFTER A RECORD-BREAKING tournament in Ireland last summer, World Rugby has received expressions of interest from six countries to host the next edition of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2021.

New Zealand celebrate winning the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup New Zealand lifted the trophy at Kingspan Stadium last August. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The 2017 tournament, which was staged in Belfield and Kingspan Stadium in Belfast, attracted unprecedented interest levels, with attendance figures breaking the 45,000 marker for the first time and a new tournament TV audience of 3.2 million recorded during the semi-final between England and France.

On the back of that success, Australia, England, France, New Zealand, Portugal and Wales have all confirmed their intention to tender having reviewed World Rugby’s bid guide, and the unions will have until 10 August 2018 to finalise their submissions.

Wales hosted the inaugural World Cup in 1991 while England and France staged the tournament in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

New Zealand are the defending champions having won their record fifth title with a thrilling victory over England in the final at Ravenhill in front of 17,000 spectators.

“We are delighted with the record level of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 hosting interest from unions, which reflects the significant global excitement and momentum behind the women’s game,” World Rugby chairman, Bill Beaumont, said.

“Ireland 2017 was a magnificent tournament by any Rugby World Cup standards and I am sure that all six unions will be determined to raise the bar again as we look forward to a tournament that features a new format and is a proven major sporting and social driver.”

The World Rugby Council will select the World Cup 2021 host at its interim meeting in Dublin on 14 November 2018.

