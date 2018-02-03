Analysis: Schmidt's set-piece strikes and the "new breed" of Irish forwards

THE NOVEMBER TESTS were very encouraging from Ireland’s point of view, with several of the key elements of previous successes under Joe Schmidt returning to a peak.

During The Rugby Show ahead of today’s clash with France in the Six Nations [KO 4.45pm, TV3], we took a closer look at the set-piece strike moves and power plays that were among the highlights in November.

Another intriguing factor in this Six Nations will be the ongoing development of Ireland’s attack in phase play.

Recent years have seen Ireland’s forwards making more and more intelligent passes, as Schmidt benefits from what he calls the “new breed” of forward coming into his squad.

Source: The42

“You look at some of the players we had four years ago and you look at the new breed of forward that comes out of teams and their comfort level on the ball that allows them to play slightly differently,” said Schmidt ahead of the Six Nations

“Some players will have played more square and straight and now players will see a bit more space.”

We took a closer look at this aspect of Ireland’s play in November.

