  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 3 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Analysis: Schmidt's set-piece strikes and the "new breed" of Irish forwards

The November Tests were extremely encouraging for Ireland from an attacking point of view.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 3 Feb 2018, 8:10 AM
3 hours ago 4,871 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3831798

THE NOVEMBER TESTS were very encouraging from Ireland’s point of view, with several of the key elements of previous successes under Joe Schmidt returning to a peak.

During The Rugby Show ahead of today’s clash with France in the Six Nations [KO 4.45pm, TV3], we took a closer look at the set-piece strike moves and power plays that were among the highlights in November.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Another intriguing factor in this Six Nations will be the ongoing development of Ireland’s attack in phase play.

Recent years have seen Ireland’s forwards making more and more intelligent passes, as  Schmidt benefits from what he calls the “new breed” of forward coming into his squad.

PassingStats Source: The42

“You look at some of the players we had four years ago and you look at the new breed of forward that comes out of teams and their comfort level on the ball that allows them to play slightly differently,” said Schmidt ahead of the Six Nations

“Some players will have played more square and straight and now players will see a bit more space.”

We took a closer look at this aspect of Ireland’s play in November.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Six Nations opportunity beckons for Joe Schmidt’s Ireland in Paris

Relentless Van der Flier forever chasing sky high standards

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wenger explains why Arsenal didn't spend big on defensive additions
Wenger explains why Arsenal didn't spend big on defensive additions
'I was thinking about what I was going to do if I wasn't going to be a footballer'
West Ham sack head of recruitment following alleged criticism of African players
FRANCE
Analysis: Schmidt's set-piece strikes and the &quot;new breed&quot; of Irish forwards
Analysis: Schmidt's set-piece strikes and the "new breed" of Irish forwards
Six Nations opportunity beckons for Joe Schmidt's Ireland in Paris
'It’s not even just that he’s a great athlete, but he adores training, he loves the gym'
FOOTBALL
Mahrez told to 'clear his head' after being omitted from Foxes squad
Mahrez told to 'clear his head' after being omitted from Foxes squad
French referee slapped with three-month ban after kicking player and sending him off
Arsenal's record signing may be robbed of a debut this weekend
IRELAND
Second-half fightback sees Ireland come close but they begin with defeat in Bordeaux
Second-half fightback sees Ireland come close but they begin with defeat in Bordeaux
'They are probably a little bit unaware as to the magnitude of the game'
Ireland captain Rory Best refuses to comment on attending team-mates' trial
SIX NATIONS
Relentless Van der Flier forever chasing sky high standards
Relentless Van der Flier forever chasing sky high standards
The Rugby Show: Ireland v France preview with Mike Ross
Eddie Jones' England team shows one change from the XV Conor O'Shea predicted last week

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie