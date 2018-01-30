Tolofua injury leaves France down to the bare bones for Ireland opener

SARACENS HOOKER CHRISTOPHER Tolofua has been ruled out of Franceâ€™s opening Six Nations match against Ireland on Saturday with a back injury.

CJ Stander hands off Tolofua during last year's Six Nations. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Tolofua, capped seven times, is the second back-up to captain Guilhem Guirado to withdraw from the squad after Camille Chat pulled out with a bout of flu.

That leaves head coach Jacques Brunel with uncapped rookie Adrien Pelissie as a replacement for Guirado heading into this weekendâ€™s showdown at the Stade de France.

Toulonâ€™s Guirado has been suffering with gastritis this week, but he is still expected to recover in time to start.Â Tolofua, meanwhile, will miss the entire championship.

-Â Â©Â AFP, 2018Â with additional reporting by Ben BlakeÂ

