  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 21 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Tottenham can't keep doing this' – Alli in despair after FA Cup collapse

Mauricio Pochettino’s men have a reputation of giving up in big games and the midfielder feels they must learn to hold on to a lead.

By The42 Team Saturday 21 Apr 2018, 9:26 PM
1 hour ago 5,532 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/3971408
Alli alongside Paul Pogba after their FA Cup semi-final meeting at Wembley.
Alli alongside Paul Pogba after their FA Cup semi-final meeting at Wembley.
Alli alongside Paul Pogba after their FA Cup semi-final meeting at Wembley.

A FRUSTRATED DELE Alli felt Tottenham were justly punished for letting their lead slip against Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final, insisting “we can’t keep doing this”.

Spurs deservedly took the lead 11 minutes into Saturday’s encounter at Wembley when Alli pounced to turn home a cross from Christian Eriksen.

However, goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera turned things around in London and sent United into the final, with Spurs now having lost in all eight of their most recent appearances in the last four.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side suffered a similar collapse at home to Juventus in the Champions League last-16 second leg, with Giorgio Chiellini rather scathingly describing the result as “the history of Tottenham”, adding “they always miss something at the end”.

With their hopes of a first trophy since 2008 over for another season, Alli admits something has to change.

“We let ourselves down, it’s very disappointing,” he told BBC Sport. ”We have to try and pick ourselves up and finish the season strongly.

“You can’t go 1-0 up and then 2-1 down against a team like Manchester United. We can’t put ourselves in that situation.

“We were dominant from the first minute and it only looked to be going one way.

“Everyone talks. We want to win trophies, we have the staff that want to win. We can’t keep doing this. We can’t throw it away. We have got to improve.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Herrera the hero at Wembley as Man United book FA Cup final spot

Wolves win Championship title as Wigan return to second tier

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Sexton on Larmour: 'He backs himself... he backed himself against 10 Scarlets on the short side'
Sexton on Larmour: 'He backs himself... he backed himself against 10 Scarlets on the short side'
Letter from Bordeaux: Munster fans out in force in French sunshine
Talking points as Leinster thrash Scarlets to reach Champions Cup final
FOOTBALL
'Tottenham can't keep doing this' â Alli in despair after FA Cup collapse
'Tottenham can't keep doing this' – Alli in despair after FA Cup collapse
Wolves win Championship title as Wigan return to second tier
Stalemate edges Watford and Palace closer to survival
LEINSTER
As it happened: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final
As it happened: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final
Nacewa moving through the gears to thwart mentor-turned-tormentor Pivac
'He cleans up other people's mistakes': Sexton thrilled to have Henshaw back to battle Scarlets
MANCHESTER UNITED
Herrera the hero at Wembley as Man United book FA Cup final spot
Herrera the hero at Wembley as Man United book FA Cup final spot
As it happened: Man United vs Tottenham, FA Cup semi-final
Nemanja Matic: Pogba will improve but 'needs to take more responsibility'
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Pivac full of praise for Leinster as Scarlets turn their focus to Pro14 run-in
Pivac full of praise for Leinster as Scarlets turn their focus to Pro14 run-in
'We've had two great days in the Aviva, but it's a very different challenge to go away to Spain'
Five-star Leinster book their ticket to Bilbao with scintillating victory over Scarlets

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie