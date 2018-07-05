After impressing at the World Cup, â‚¬35 million France defender set to complete Bayern move - reports

BAYERN MUNICH HAVE secured France defender Benjamin Pavard from the start of the 2019-2020 season, German football magazine Kicker reported on Thursday.
Bayern reportedly agreed the deal with Stuttgart before the World Cup, where the 22-year-old, who has been playing full-back for France, scored a spectacular goal in the victory over Argentina.
Kicker reported that the deal is worth â‚¬35 million, which, it said, was the value of the buyout clause in his contract.
Pavard, who can also play as a centre back, has just helped Stuttgart win promotion to the Bundesliga and the clubâ€™s sports director Michael Reschke had insisted the club would not let him go this season.
Pavard joined Stuttgart from Lille in 2016 for â‚¬4 million.
