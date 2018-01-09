Business degree no longer required as GAA extend search for new Director-General

Updated at 12.10

THE GAA HAVE announced that applicants without a third-level business degree will now be “fully considered” for the role of Director-General.

The Association initially specified that a “third-level, business-related qualification (min Level 8 NFQ)” was required for the vacancy, but they’ve now clarified that it’s not essential.

The initial deadline for applications was set for tomorrow (10 January), but it has been extended to 19 January.

“The process of appointing a successor to the retiring Director General of the GAA is underway,” read a GAA statement released today. “We are pleased with the expressions of interest shown to date.

“In the job specification advertising the role, 12 attributes were listed as candidate qualities we are seeking. We note that one of these 12 attributes – a third-level business related qualification (min Level 8 NFQ) – has given rise to queries.

“In response, we wish to clarify that while business experience is an important consideration and aspect of the role, applicants without a third-level business related qualification will be fully considered.

“We have updated the job specification to reflect this clarification. Furthermore, we have extended the deadline for applications to 5pm Friday, 19 January 2018.”

Current Director-General Paraic Duffy is retiring at the end of March after almost nine years in the position.

