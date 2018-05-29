This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Young Munster's Hurley among three new caps for Ireland in U20 championship opener

Harry Byrne will steer the team from out-half against France.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 29 May 2018, 11:41 AM
1 Comment
Tom Roche moves to tackle Dan Hurley on club duty in September.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Tom Roche moves to tackle Dan Hurley on club duty in September.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

IRELAND COACH NOEL McNamara has three uncapped players in his starting line-up for a tough U20 World Championship opener against France tomorrow (kick-off 8pm Irish time).

Munster duo Peter Sylvester and Dan Hurley start at inside centre and left wing respectively. Leinsterâ€™s Tom Roche will also play his first U20 international with a starting berth on the right wing.

With his brother Ross hoping to win a Test cap in Australia in the coming weeks, Harry Byrne continues at out-half, partnered by Hugh Oâ€™Sullivan.

In a back row that looks strong despite the absence of Jack Oâ€™Sullivan, Leinsterâ€™s Caelan Doris captains the side from number eight and he is flanked by Ulsterâ€™s Joe Dunleavy and Matthew Agnew.

Two more new caps could come from Irelandâ€™s bench with Trinity front rows Dan Sheehan and Joe Byrne. As veterans of last summerâ€™s tournament, Jordan Duggan, Jonny Stewart and Conor Dean will hope to provide impact as replacements.

Joe Dunleavy Joe Dunleavy during the Six Nations. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The opening fixture of a tough campaign for Ireland will see them take on the host nation with Clement Laporte and Romain Ntamack guiding their back-line in Perpignan.

The match will be broadcast live on eir Sport and on WorldRugby.org (geo-blocked).

Ireland U20 (v France)

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster)
14. Tom Roche (Lansdowne/Leinster)
13. Tommy Oâ€™Brien (UCD/Leinster)
12. Peter Sylvester (UCC/Munster)
11. Dan Hurley (Young Munster/Munster)
10. Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster)
9. Hugh Oâ€™Sullivan (Clontarf/Leinster)

1. James French (UCC/Munster)
2. Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster)
3. Jack Aungier (St. Maryâ€™s College/Leinster)
4. Matthew Dalton (Malone/Ulster)
5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University/Leinster)
6. Joe Dunleavy Malone(/Ulster)
7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena/Ulster)
8. Caelan Doris (St. Maryâ€™s College/Leinster) Captain

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan (Dublin University/Leinster)
17. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster)
18. Joe Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster)
19. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster)
20. Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch/Ulster)
21. Jonny Stewart (Queenâ€™s University/ Ulster)
22. Conor Dean (St. Maryâ€™s College/Leinster)
23. Sean Oâ€™Brien (Clontarf/Leinster)

