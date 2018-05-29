Young Munster's Hurley among three new caps for Ireland in U20 championship opener

IRELAND COACH NOEL McNamara has three uncapped players in his starting line-up for a tough U20 World Championship opener against France tomorrow (kick-off 8pm Irish time).
Munster duo Peter Sylvester and Dan Hurley start at inside centre and left wing respectively. Leinsterâ€™s Tom Roche will also play his first U20 international with a starting berth on the right wing.
With his brother Ross hoping to win a Test cap in Australia in the coming weeks, Harry Byrne continues at out-half, partnered by Hugh Oâ€™Sullivan.
In a back row that looks strong despite the absence of Jack Oâ€™Sullivan, Leinsterâ€™s Caelan Doris captains the side from number eight and he is flanked by Ulsterâ€™s Joe Dunleavy and Matthew Agnew.
Two more new caps could come from Irelandâ€™s bench with Trinity front rows Dan Sheehan and Joe Byrne. As veterans of last summerâ€™s tournament, Jordan Duggan, Jonny Stewart and Conor Dean will hope to provide impact as replacements.
The opening fixture of a tough campaign for Ireland will see them take on the host nation with Clement Laporte and Romain Ntamack guiding their back-line in Perpignan.
The match will be broadcast live on eir Sport and on WorldRugby.org (geo-blocked).
Ireland U20 (v France)
15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster)
14. Tom Roche (Lansdowne/Leinster)
13. Tommy Oâ€™Brien (UCD/Leinster)
12. Peter Sylvester (UCC/Munster)
11. Dan Hurley (Young Munster/Munster)
10. Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster)
9. Hugh Oâ€™Sullivan (Clontarf/Leinster)
1. James French (UCC/Munster)
2. Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster)
3. Jack Aungier (St. Maryâ€™s College/Leinster)
4. Matthew Dalton (Malone/Ulster)
5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University/Leinster)
6. Joe Dunleavy Malone(/Ulster)
7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena/Ulster)
8. Caelan Doris (St. Maryâ€™s College/Leinster) Captain
Replacements:
16. Dan Sheehan (Dublin University/Leinster)
17. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster)
18. Joe Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster)
19. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster)
20. Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch/Ulster)
21. Jonny Stewart (Queenâ€™s University/ Ulster)
22. Conor Dean (St. Maryâ€™s College/Leinster)
23. Sean Oâ€™Brien (Clontarf/Leinster)
