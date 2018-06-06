Veteran Irish defender John O'Shea leaves Sunderland to join Championship club

Updated at 18.07

IRISH DEFENDER JOHN O’Shea has been confirmed as Reading’s latest signing.

The Waterford native started his career at Man United, winning the Champions League, five Premier League titles and 15 trophies in total there.

In 2011, he left to join Sunderland, and spent seven seasons at the Stadium of Light before departing following their relegation to League One at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

The 37-year-old also recently retired from Ireland duty, having earned 118 caps for his country.

In joining Reading, he links up with fellow Irish players Paul McShane, Stephen Quinn, David Meyler (who has also just signed) and Josh Barrett.

Following the news, Reading boss Paul Clement — who worked with O’Shea many years ago when both were involved with the Ireland U21 set-up — said: “John has played and won at the very highest level — he has won five Premier League titles, been part of a European Cup-winning side and earned 118 caps for his country! He will bring us fantastic levels of experience and proven leadership qualities.

“We looked very carefully at John’s recent playing statistics and he played a total of 40 games for Sunderland last season; he is still incredibly fit and a hugely motivated individual. So we look forward to him being a big contributor out on the pitch next season.”

