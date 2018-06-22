This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ruthless Kingdom U20s concede just one point to Waterford in 30-point victory

For the second week in-a-row, Jack O’Connor’s Kerry put up a huge score.

By Jason O'Connor Friday 22 Jun 2018, 9:08 PM
14 minutes ago 759 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4087304
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Kerry 3-22

Waterford 0-1

Jason O’Connor reports from Austin Stack Park

FOR THE SECOND consecutive week the Kerry U20s put up a big score as they secured their place in next Friday night’s EirGrid Munster U20FC final by defeating Waterford.

They did so with much the same ease as they defeated Limerick in their first outing last Friday night.

David Shaw registered Kerry’s first score after 16 seconds and it looked like a repeat of the procession in Newcastle West the previous week was on when they went 0-6 to 0-0 ahead after nine minutes.

Waterford did manage to stymie Kerry somewhat in Kerry having to wait until the 19th minute to get their next score through Dara Moynihan before their first-half goal came five minutes later. Waterford goalkeeper Aaron Beresford blocked team captain Donal O’Sullivan’s first effort at goal before the team captain put in the rebound with the hosts lead at half-time 1-11 to no score.

The Kingdom brought their total up to 1-17 before Waterford substitute Aodhan MacGearailt finally got the visitors on the scoreboard in the 43rd minute before Dara Moynihan found substitute Ciaran Kennedy in plenty of space for Kerry’s second goal six minutes later and a lead of 2-19 to 0-1.

In the 53rd minute came Kerry’s third goal through a David Shaw penalty as Stefan Okunbar and Diarmuid O’Connor impressed on the night in their 30 point win.

Ciaran Walsh, Corey Kennedy and Tom Barron tried hard for Waterford in what was always going to be an impossible exercise as the first real test of this Kerry side is likely to come in next week’s decider against Cork on home turf.

Scorers for Kerry: David Shaw 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), Dara Moynihan 0-5, Donal O’Sullivan and Ciaran Kennedy 1-1 each, Diarmuid O’Connor, Bryan Sweeney, Brian Friel and Michael Potts 0-2 each, Fiachra Clifford, Mark Ryan and Michéal Foley 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Aodhan MacGearailt 0-1.

Kerry

1. Brian Lonergan (Ballymacelligott)

2. David Naughton (Dr Crokes)
3. Stefan Okunbar (Na Gaeil)
4. Micheál Reidy (Ballymacelligott)

5. Cian Gammell (Killarney Legion)
6. Mike Breen (Beaufort)
7. Daniel O’Brien (Glenflesk)

8. Mark Ryan (Rathmore)
9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

10. Fiachra Clifford (Laune Rangers)
11. Cormac Linnane (Beale)
12. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

13. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)
14. Bryan Sweeney (Listowel Emmets)
15. David Shaw (Dr Crokes)

Subs:

18. Brian Friel (Rathmore) for Clifford (H/T)
21. Sean O’Leary (Kilcummin) for Reidy (38)
22. Michael Potts (Dr Crokes) for Linnane (40)
23. Ciaran Kennedy (Beaufort) for O’Sullivan (40)
20. Eddie Horan (Scartaglin) for O’Connor (45)
19. Micheál Foley (Ballydonoghue) for Ryan (45)

Waterford

1. Aaron Beresford (Ballinacourty)

25. Tom Barron (The Nire)
3. Jack Skehan (Sliabh gCua)
4. Liam Cooney (The Nire)

5. Conor Ó Cuirrín (An Rinn)
6. Ciaran Walsh (The Nire)
7. Mark Twomey (Ballinacourty)

8. Corey Kennedy (Kill)
9. Dan Booth (Colgan)

10. James Beresford (Ballinacourty)
11. Donal Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty)
12. Jon Devine (Modeligo)

13. Sean Whelan Barrett (Ballinacourty, Capt)
14. Brian Lynch (Clashmore)
15. Billy Power (Rathgormack)

Subs:

2. Cormac Gough (Stradbally) for Cooney (H/T)
18. Jack Harrington (Ballyduff Lower) for James Beresford (H/T)
22. Shane Aherne (Ballinacourty) for Booth (H/T)
23. Aodhan MacGearailt (Sean Phobail) for Twomey (41)
20. Ryan O’Neill (Brickey Rangers) for Power (47)
19. Ross Coffey O’Shea (Ballyduff Lower) for Lynch (56)

Referee: David Murnane (Cork)

