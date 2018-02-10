  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'It was an honour to share a dressing room with you' - Tributes flow for former Ireland midfielder Liam Miller

The former Celtic and Manchester United midfielder passed away yesterday at the age of 36.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 10 Feb 2018, 10:42 AM
1 hour ago 8,993 Views 10 Comments
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

TRIBUTES HAVE POURED in following the death of former Ireland international Liam Miller on Friday evening at the age of 36.

Miller represented his country 21 times throughout a career which saw him play for Celtic, Manchester United, Leeds United and Cork City.

The Cork native passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer yesterday evening, after being diagnosed in November, with heartfelt tributes having been paid to the player all throughout Saturday morning.

“Everyone @CorkCityFC is deeply saddened by the passing of our former player, Liam Miller,” wrote his former club. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

Miller returned to Ireland in 2015 where he made 37 appearances for his hometown club.

Former team-mate Steven Beattie said: “Absolutely devastating news tonight. It was an honor and a privilege to share a dressing room with you. Thanks for the memories Miller, an absolute gentleman. Thoughts and prayers are with Liam’s family at this difficult time.”

A number of former international team-mates have also paid tribute to the midfielder.

Miller was a member of Brian Kerr’s Ireland squad which claimed the Uefa European Under-16 Football Championship in 1998, later going on to make his senior international debut in March 2004 against Czech Republic.

“RIP Liam Miller. Was lucky enough to room with Liam on a few international trips.. top player and a great person. Thoughts and prayers with his loved ones,” said ex-Ireland midfielder Steven Reid last night.

Former team-mate Kevin Kilbane wrote: “Sad hearing the awful news that Liam Miller has passed away this evening, taken far so soon by a terrible disease. Proud to have shared a dressing room with him over the years.”

President Michael D. Higgins led tributes on Saturday, saying: “It is with great sadness that I learned of the death of Liam Miller, who brought skill and passion to his games, for the Republic of Ireland, Cork City, Celtic, Manchester Utd and other clubs. I send my condolences to his family and friends, and all those who love Irish sport.”

Soccer - Carling Cup - Quarter Final - Manchester United v Arsenal Source: EMPICS Sport

The 36-year-old returned to Ireland last November from America, where he had been playing for Wilmington Hammerheads.

Miller rose to prominence under current Ireland manager Martin O’Neill while at Celtic.

He was a member of the side which claimed the 2004 Scottish Premiership, while also scoring for the side in the Uefa Champions League.

He later moved to Manchester United where he made 22 appearances in two seasons before going onto play for Leeds, Sunderland, QPR and Hibernian.

He moved to Australia in 2011 where he also had spells with Perth Glory, Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City.

Before moving to North America, Miller joined Cork City for one season in 2015 where he played a leading role in leading the side to the FAI Cup final at Landsdowne Road.

Former Ireland captain Robbie Keane said: “Woke up to the devastating news of my former team mate Liam Miller taken way too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time. RIP pal.”

Former Ireland international Liam Miller passes away aged 36

Greek club Apollo Smyrni confirm signing of Anthony Stokes

