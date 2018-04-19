Dunne and Given return to Dublin as part of new Man City video series

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE launched the second instalment of their ‘City2City’ video series, with Richard Dunne and Shay Given returning to Dublin to tell the story of Castleknock Celtic.

Source: Manchester City

The Dublin episode features former City and Ireland international stars Dunne and Given spending time with Castleknock and their coach Antonio Mantero, who is looking to use the philosophy of attacking football to develop young players in a culture of enjoyment, learning and fun.

Other cities to feature in this series include Chicago, Shanghai and Melbourne.

CITY2CITY – Dublin: Richard Dunne & Shay Given inspire Ireland’s youth https://t.co/ZGQtgLinqI — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 17, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!