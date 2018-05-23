This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Manchester United named most valuable football team

The Red Devils’ overall value increased 5% compared to 2017.

By AFP Wednesday 23 May 2018, 8:56 PM
1 hour ago 4,032 Views 17 Comments
A general view of the pitch at Old Trafford.
Image: Barrington Coombs
A general view of the pitch at Old Trafford.
A general view of the pitch at Old Trafford.
Image: Barrington Coombs

MANCHESTER UNITED MAY have finished second in the English Premier League this season but the club is top of the table in terms of overall value, according to a report by accounting firm KPMG on Wednesday.

The Red Devils’ overall value increased 5% compared to 2017 to more than €3.2 billion (£2.8 billion), beating ​​Real Madrid on €2.9 billion and FC Barcelona on €2.8 billion.

“We calculate the assets of each club, if they own a stadium for example, the value of the players, but also the value of the brand or image with advertising contracts and their reach on social networks,” said Jacques Boussuge, head of sports advisory at KPMG.

Of the 32 European clubs assessed, Bayern Munich came fourth with €2.55 billion, Juventus were ninth on €1.3 billion, with Paris Saint-Germain in 11th place, with an estimated value of €1.14 billion.

“PSG is progressing… but it takes time and is limited by financial fair play regulations,” Boussuge said.

In total, the financial value of the 32 clubs reached an estimated €32.5 billion, a 9% increase on 2017.

