  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 19 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's every club players' dream to play in Croke Park...It would be nice to see it back there again'

The venue for the All-Ireland club hurling final replay is set to be confirmed over the next 24 hours.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 19 Mar 2018, 6:30 AM
8 minutes ago 9 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3910813

CUALA MANAGER MATTIE Kenny believes the Cuala and Na Piarsaigh players deserve for the All-Ireland club hurling final replay to take place in Croke Park.

Matty Kenny after the game Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

The champions of 2016 and 2017 were deadlocked after extra-time on Saturday, sending the decider to a replay for the first time since Birr and Dunloy in 1995.

The date and time of the rematch are to be determined by the CCCC, with a decision expected to be made by Tuesday at the latest.

The replay is expected to take place next weekend, with Tullamore, Portlaoise and Thurles mooted as possible venues. But Kenny believes it’s only right the game is fixed for HQ.

“It’s every club players’ dream to play in Croke Park,” the Galway native said after the 1-22 to 2-19 draw.

“After having such a good spectacle and good game of hurling it would be nice to see it back in Croke Park again.”

Croke Park is free next Saturday, while the replay could also serve as a curtain-raiser before Dublin’s Division 1 football clash with Monaghan on Sunday which takes place at the venue at 3pm.

Players from both sides compete for the ball Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

“The game was played at a very fast pace,” was Kenny’s assessment of the contest. “It was very competitive and physical. The conditions were very blustery and some of the passes didn’t go exactly to where you’d expect.

“There was a swirling wind out there but I thought both teams served up a really good spectacle. It was really honest, both teams went at one another and from our own side there were a couple of times we showed good character to come back.

“They got two goals, one at a really crucial time but we came back and got a few points to come back into it again. Then they got a goal in extra-time, which you’d imagine would be a very big score at that time, but our lads went on and got scores again. Which showed out guys never gave up and steadied the game for the full 80 minutes.”

Cuala twice came back from the death, first in the dying seconds of normal-time when Sean Moran crashed in a 20m free with five Na Piarsaigh men on the line.

Kenny said: “What was going through my mind was, ‘This is the last puck of the game.’ Harry Robertson was beside me and I said, ‘He needs to make this or it’s gone.’

“Full confidence in him? You wouldn’t. How could you have full confidence? The goal was lined. I was just hoping he’d get a good strike on it and that he did. I was more than pleased when I seen the net shaking.”

Then they found themselves a point in the arrears with the second period of extra-time almost up, when David Treacy converted a free from about 60m into the wind.

David Treacy scores a point from a free to send the game to a replay Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

“That was a good free from David because he wasn’t that far inside the 65m line and he was hitting it into the teeth of the wind,” Kenny said.

“I was down that end of the field and I knew it was going to take a really good strike to get it from there.

“Thankfully, David’s free-taking for the last three or four years has always been crucial for us and he didn’t let us down today either.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Treacy saves Cuala against Na Piarsaigh to grab draw in All-Ireland hurling final thriller

Corofin cut loose with breathtaking attacking display to land third All-Ireland title

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It's one of the great days for us': Snow-delayed Ireland return to warm welcome after Grand Slam
'It's one of the great days for us': Snow-delayed Ireland return to warm welcome after Grand Slam
It wasn't easy, but we found space for a few non-Grand Slam winners in our Team of the Championship
The influential Keith Earls finally gets the reward his brilliance deserves
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
'I was just hoping to play with Leinster A and maybe get a few caps with the senior team'
Keith Earls' tap tackle was one of the moments of Ireland's Grand Slam match
ENGLAND
Woodward: 'They looked very tired throughout the Championship. It's caught up with them'
Woodward: 'They looked very tired throughout the Championship. It's caught up with them'
Analysis: Schmidt's genius set-piece strike cuts England apart for Stander try
Future is bright as Schmidt's Ireland look towards building on Grand Slam success
SIX NATIONS
Four of Ireland's Grand Slam winning side shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Championship
Four of Ireland's Grand Slam winning side shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Championship
'Congratulations to Ireland... they deserve that, but they'll know they were a little bit lucky as well'
Aviva Stadium homecoming for Grand Slam winners cancelled due to snowfall

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie